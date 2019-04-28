Fan Artists Create Avengers: Endgame and Pokemon Mashups

Amid the excitement for the release of Avengers: Endgame, Reddit user “JayAlejo” took to Reddit with his fan art crossover of various Pokemon drawn as members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Highlighted by Nidoking as Thanos wielding the Infinity Gauntlet, the crossover included Lucario as Captain America, Scizor as Iron Man, Zeraora as Thor and Krokorok and Krookodile as Bruce Banner and The Incredible Hulk. The artist posted a link where fans can buy poster versions of the art.

Other Pokemon featured on the poster included Escavalier (War Machine), Vespiquen (Pepper Pots), Bewear (Happy Hogan), Meloetta (Valkyrie), Grumpig (Wong), Zigzagoon (Rocket), Durant (Ant-Man), Roserade (Nebula), Decidueye (Hawkeye), Medicham (Okoye) and Lopuny (Captain Marvel).

Another fan artist “@petey_pariah” also released a crossover between the two massive franchises, imagining Wartortle as Captain America, Pikachu as Thor and Scizor as Iron Man.

Avengers: Endgame hit theaters on Thursday night, and by Sunday had smashed various box office records. The film, which is the 22nd installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 11-year history, became the first film to break $1 billion at the worldwide box office in its first weekend with an estimated $1.209 billion. It is estimated to hit $350 million at the domestic box office alone, which shatters the original record set by Avengers: Infinity War last year at $257 million.

“From the very beginning with Iron Man, all we’ve wanted to do was tell stories that brought these characters to life onscreen the way we’ve experienced them as fans of the comics,” Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, said in a press release. “That we’ve had so many other successes in this journey leading to this unbelievable result with Avengers: Endgame has been almost entirely due to the fans around the world who have supported us through it all. Our directors, Anthony and Joe Russo, and our writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, really brought this story home, and I am also incredibly thankful for our cast and filmmakers from across the MCU and all who’ve worked so hard to make these films the best they can be, including the amazing teams at Marvel Studios and Disney. And of course, without Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, none of this would have been possible.”

Pokemon will get its own shot at box office domination when Detective Pikachu hits theaters on May 10.

