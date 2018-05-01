This ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Artwork Pits Thanos Against Ultra Instinct Goku

If you have seen Avengers: Infinity War, then you know it is no easy task to fight Thanos. The villain has been a growing part of the MCU since he made his debut in The Avengers. Now, Thanos has become the franchise’s most feared baddie as he recently showed fans everything he can do in the latest Avengers film.

Still, there is one guy in the world of pop culture rearing to take on Thanos, and Son Goku won’t take no for an answer. So, if you want to imagine what that clash would look like, you have to look no further than Instagram.

As you can see below, one digital artist took it upon themselves to imagine what a fight between Goku and Thanos would look like. The art, which Wiz Yakuza plans to sell exclusively at an upcoming convention, shows a full-on showdown between the characters.

Naturally, Thanos looks all sorts of terrifying with his stripped armor and completed Infinity Gauntlet. All six of the Infinity Stones are seen nestled in the relic, and Thanos’ eyes are glowing with power as he strides forward.

As for Goku, the hero must be struggling against the all-powerful hero. The anime icon is shown in his Ultra Instinct state as his eyes and hair are glowing white. With his Gi torn, the Saiyan is seen preparing a Ki blast to hit the Mad Titan with, and the battle appears to be decimating the battlefield around them.

Of course, fan-art like this has prompted fans to debate who would win in this meaty showdown. Would the power of the Infinity Gauntlet take out Goku with a snap? Or would the Saiyan’s godly power somehow make him immune to the weapon? For now, a definitive answer does not look like it will be given to fans, but there’s no doubt Goku would jump at the chance to fight Thanos if given the chance. That is just how the Saiyan operates, you know?

Which of these heroes would you put your money on? The Marvel villain? Or the Dragon Ball savior?