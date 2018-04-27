‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Meets ‘Pokemon’ With This Helpful PokeRap

Today is the day for all of you Marvel Studios diehards. Tonight, preview screenings of Avengers: Infinity War will begin, and audiences are expected to flock to the film in droves. Still, even the biggest fans may need to brush on who’s who in the MCU, so The Warp Zone is here to help.

Seriously, just check out the video above. The viral channel just shared their Avengers PokeRap, and the jingle is basically perfect.

“Just in time for Infinity War, Pokemon meets Marvel with an AVENGERS PokeRap! With so many characters to remember, we thought everyone could us an easy refresher,” the site writes.

The video, which can be seen above, gives the MCU a taste of Pokemon‘s famous opening. The opening was pitched by Logan Rees of Screen Junkies, and Alex Walker Smith brought the song to life. The video mashes up clips from the MCU with the catchy tune made famous by the Pokemon anime years ago — but this song is decidedly more complicated.

For those interested, you can check out the jingle’s lyrics below, but it is worth picking up its highlights. Thanos starts off the song with a solid diss as his facial hair gets compared to Homer Simpson’s scruff. However, Captain America’s beard gets nothing but love, and the song wages Steve may even land a kiss on Bucky Barnes for all of you Stucky shippers.

By the song’s end, a slew of MCU all-stars are listed, but they are not alone. The jingle makes sure to reference its share of obscure heroes such as Betty Ross, Miek, and more.

If you are still on the fence about catching Avengers: Infinity War, then ComicBook may be able to sway your opinion. Brandon Davis penned his spoiler-free review of the movie, and he had nothing but praise for the cinematic event.

“Avengers: Infinity War upends the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as promised. It’s a spectacle unlike any movie before it, offering a ferocious narrative which fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will love but the average or young moviegoer might have a bit of trouble with. It is dark, it is fun, and it is bigger than anyone could have imagined,” he wrote. “It substitutes some of the focus seen in previous Marvel films with wider-ranging narrative to create a sprawling, jaw-dropping, utterly relentless epic.”

