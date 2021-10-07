Baki Fans Want to Build the Manga’s Underground Ring with Crowdfunding





Baki Hanma returned to Netflix last month, with the latest season of the Son of the Ogre being one of the most insane to date, as the young warrior fights against the likes of Mike Tyson, a giant praying mantis, and the strength of Mr. Unchained. Now, it seems as if fans of the anime franchise created by mangaka Keisuke Itagaki are seeking to bring the battling series to the real world by crowdfunding to create the famous ring of the series that saw several hard-hitting battles that took place throughout the series to celebrate the franchise’s thirtieth anniversary.

The Baki Exhibition, which will help ring in the milestone anniversary of the franchise’s origin, will take place from March 5th, 2022 to April 17th, 2022, giving fans the opportunity to celebrate the series and take the opportunity to peruse artwork by Itagaki and others. In creating the crowdfunding campaign, fans of Baki The Grappler are looking to raise close to $20,000 USD in order to recreate the underground fighting ring, which the fundraisers are also touting as including fake bones and teeth to celebrate some of the brutal battles to take place within the ring.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While many fights in Baki’s insane series take place in several different environments, the son of Yujiro Hanma truly cut his teeth in the underground ring run by the fighting enthusiast Mitsunari Tokugawa. In the latest season, Baki hasn’t stepped back into the ring, instead fighting against an imaginary praying mantis in his mind and then stepping into a maximum-security prison to battle against the overwhelming strength of Mr. Unchained.

If you’re interested in participating in the fundraising effort, the Campfire Campaign can be found here.

Netflix’s official description for the latest season of Baki Hanma reads as such:

“The story finally unfolds into a full-blooded clash between Baki Hanma and his father, Yujiro Hanma, who is known as the “strongest creature on earth.” The climax of the Baki universe, which depicted the “strongest parent-child brawl in history of the world” in the original manga, has been adapted into the long-awaited anime!”

Have you already binged through the latest twelve episodes of Baki Hanma on Netflix? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the bone-shattering world of Baki The Grappler.

Via ANN