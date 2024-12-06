Baki Celebrates Decades of Hit Manga With a Big Surprise

Baki The Grappler by creator Keisuke Itagaki has garnered a major fan following over the decades. Thanks to its bone-cracking action, not only has the manga continued for years, but the anime adaptation has risen to become one of Netflix’s biggest anime exclusives. Even though the titular hero was able to finally face and defeat his father, the Ogre known as Yujiro Hanma, this long-awaited victory won’t be the end for Baki in either medium. To help celebrate over thirty-years of the manga’s story, the beloved franchise is offering fans a major gift that will feature artwork that might have been missed by many anime fans not in Japan.

Baki The Grappler first arrived as a manga in 1991, focusing on the titular character as he tried desperately to defeat his own father. Considering that his dad Yujiro is considered the strongest creature on the Planet Earth, this task was far easier said than done. One of the biggest reasons that Baki has grown in popularity is the franchise’s wild battles which can often be as hilarious as they are hard-hitting. Over the course of the story, Baki’s strength has increased exponentially as he fights against his father, cavemen, Mike Tyson, and even imaginary giant-sized praying mantis. When Baki’s anime returns on Netflix, expect a wild new opponent for the new strongest creature on Earth to fight.

TMS Entertainment

Baki’s Gift For Fans

In Japan, a new artbook has been released that gathers new and old artwork from creator Keisuke Itagaki’s roster of work. On top of featuring some of Baki’s biggest moments, “The Artwork of Baki” is also promising to feature original works that were highlighted at the real world Baki exhibition which also recreated the legendary fighting ring where the son of the Ogre would routinely test out his strength. Luckily for North American fans, you can pick up copies of this book online now via various retailers.

Here’s how the anime franchise describes this new art book, “To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the series, Baki The Earth’s Strongest Exhibition is held in Tokyo Dome City, and this is the first collection of original art in the series’ 30-year history! This is a long-awaited book for fans that contains a selection of powerful double-page spreads of fighting scenes, famous scenes, and famous quotes from the more than 30,000 original drawings drawn over the 30 years of serialization of all five series. This is the strongest collection of original drawings on earth, where you can enjoy every corner of the numerous screen tones that were applied to create the impressions of muscles on the powerful lines drawn to depict Baki’s unique muscles! In commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the serialization, it includes original drawings exhibited at the “30th Anniversary of the Series: The Earth’s Strongest! Exhibition in Tokyo Dome City.”

Akita Publishing

The Next Baki Anime

Following the success of Netflix’s Baki seasons, the streaming service has confirmed that “Baki Dou“, the next chapter of the franchise, will be animated. Now that Baki Hanma has defeated his father, creator Keisuke Itagaki has another wild opponent for him to face. While the platform has yet to confirm when we can expect Baki Dou to arrive, Baki better prepare to take on one of Japan’s most legendary fighters who will be brought back from the grave to take on living opponents.

