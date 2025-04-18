One Piece’s Teen Prodigy Animator Blows Minds With Kizaru Fight

With the One Piece anime’s return, fans are already being treated to some of the best action sequences in the series so far. The six-month hiatus ensured the studio maintains the incredible animation that blows fans’ minds away with every single episode. As soon as the Egghead Incident Arc enters its second part, the story commences the fights happening on the island. Admiral Kizaru has invaded the island with nine Vice Admirals and 100 Marine ships. The Straw Hats and their allies were just planning to escape to Elbaf, but now they must stay behind and defeat their enemies. Amid the chaos, the recent One Piece Episode 1125 features a heartbreaking battle between Sentomaru and Kizaru.

However, to everyone’s surprise, the stunning fight scene is done by a teenage animator, Anikari. He first worked on Episode 1086 as a secondary key animator before officially making his debut in Episode 1092 at the age of seventeen. He also participated in Episode 1100, the episode featuring the thrilling fight between Luffy and Lucci. In Episode 1125, the young animator debuted as a storyboarder for the first time. @Hatchofly_ on X shares a 36-second sequence of Kizaru vs Sentomaru, which Anikari did by himself. Fans are both in shock and admiring the talented prodigy who created one of the best scenes in the series.

Anikari debuted in the One Piece anime last year, in episode #1092, at the age of 17. During that time he worked on major episodes and became an elite animator on the staff.



Today he had the opportunity to debut in #1125 as Storyboarder for this scene! Animated By Himself pic.twitter.com/32gQ4CySNG — 🇧🇷 (@Hatchofly_) April 13, 2025

Kizaru vs. Sentomaru Is the Most Heartbreaking Fight in the Arc

The fight scene isn’t only supposed to be aesthetically pleasing but also to highlight the Marine Officer’s anguish as he fights with someone he has known since he was a child. As Sentomaru runs from Kizaru’s consecutive attacks, we can see a glimpse of the struggle he’s going through. Vegapunk’s life is on the line, and the one who’s out to kill him is his closest friend. Before meeting Vegapunk and Kizaru, Sentomaru was kicked out of his village when he was a child.

Seeing that the kid needed a place to live and the fact that he’s extremely strong, Vegapunk hired him as his bodyguard. The three of them used to spend quite a lot of time together during missions. However, the Five Elders found out Vegapunk has been researching the Void Century and decided to eliminate him. Akainu, the current Fleet Admiral, sends Kizaru to kill the scientist, despite knowing about their history. Kizaru’s mission was going all too well before Sentomaru decided to stand in his way. Of course, the Marine Officer ends up losing the fight, and quite brutally at that.

Kizaru didn’t kill his subordinate, but at least he ensured the latter won’t be able to move for a while. As the fight between the two draws its tragic conclusion, Luffy challenges Kizaru for a rematch while declaring he and his crew are a hundred times stronger than before. The ongoing episodes will be full of thrilling fight scenes before moving on a highly anticipated flashback. Fans can expect a plethora of exciting and well-animated scenes like this in the upcoming episodes.

