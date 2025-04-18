Netflix Shares Exclusive First Look At Live-Action Kakegurui Series, BET

Netflix has seen quite a bit of success recently with live-action anime and manga adaptations. One Piece, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Yu Yu Hakusho are some major examples of the streaming service offering new takes on classic stories. Now, Netflix is planning to dive into the world of compulsive gambling known as Kakegurui with a live-action series, BET, and has shared quite a few new photos with ComicBook.com.

To kick things off, Netflix shared with us quite a few major details regarding BET, which you can check out below.

BET follows the students at a boarding school for the global elite, where underground gambling determines the school’s hierarchy. When Yumeko, a mysterious transfer student arrives, her gambling prowess puts her in the crosshairs of the powerful Student Council, while her secret quest for revenge threatens to upend the school’s status quo entirely.

Director : Simon Barry (Warrior Nun)

: Simon Barry (Warrior Nun) Developed for Television by : Simon Barry

: Simon Barry Executive Producers : Simon Barry, Jeff F King (The Acolyte, The Umbrella Academy), David Fortier (Orphan Black: Echoes, The Next Step), Ivan Schneeberg (Orphan Black: Echoes, The Next Step), Jon Rutherford (The Next Step, Daniel Spellbound), Nick Nantell (Orphan Black: Echoes, The Next Step)

: Simon Barry, Jeff F King (The Acolyte, The Umbrella Academy), David Fortier (Orphan Black: Echoes, The Next Step), Ivan Schneeberg (Orphan Black: Echoes, The Next Step), Jon Rutherford (The Next Step, Daniel Spellbound), Nick Nantell (Orphan Black: Echoes, The Next Step) Cast : Miku Martineau (Kate, Star Trek: Section 31), Ayo Solanke (Clown in a Cornfield), Eve Edwards (The Bad Orphan, The Good Doctor) , Clara Alexandrova (Alert: Missing Persons Unit, Danger In The Dorm), Hunter Cardinal (Scout), Anwen O’Driscoll (You Can Live Forever, The Bearded Girl), Aviva Mongillo (Workin’ Moms, Don’t Talk to Irene), Ryan Sutherland (Nick Shorts)

: Miku Martineau (Kate, Star Trek: Section 31), Ayo Solanke (Clown in a Cornfield), Eve Edwards (The Bad Orphan, The Good Doctor) , Clara Alexandrova (Alert: Missing Persons Unit, Danger In The Dorm), Hunter Cardinal (Scout), Anwen O’Driscoll (You Can Live Forever, The Bearded Girl), Aviva Mongillo (Workin’ Moms, Don’t Talk to Irene), Ryan Sutherland (Nick Shorts) Format : 10 x 30 min episodes

: 10 x 30 min episodes Release Date: May 15th

Kakegurui’s Live-Action Adventure

To accompany this first look at the Netflix live-action manga adaptation now set for a May 15th release date, star of the series Miku Martineau discussed her love for her character, Yumeko, and how the live-action series stays true to its source material, “Yumeko is absolutely addictive — playing a character with such chaos and charm has been the thrill and honor of a lifetime. I’m beyond excited for the world to experience BET, a series that captures the high-stakes and wild spirit of ‘Kakegurui,’ while also finally uncovering what truly drives Yumeko’s obsession.”

Series director Simon Barry also added thoughts regarding the upcoming series, “Adapting ‘Kakegurui’ for Netflix was both a creative privilege and challenge. Building out a beloved Manga for global TV audiences is always a balancing act, but ‘BET’ is a new branch of this comic universe, inspired by ’Scott Pilgrim’, ‘Kill Bill’ and ‘Wednesday’, we wanted to embrace the fun and audacious spirit of the original books, without simply remaking them.”

Want to stay in the loop when it comes to Netflix’s next big live-action manga adaptation? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on BET and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.