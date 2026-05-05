Crunchyroll Confirms Sudden Dub Delay for Their Coolest Spring 2026 Anime

One of Crunchyroll‘s coolest Spring 2026 anime releases has been hit with a sudden delay for the English dub, but the streaming service has confirmed the new release date for its next planned episode. The Spring 2026 anime schedule is now in the midst of its halfway mark as fans have gotten to see many of the newest releases reach the end of their first respective arcs, and luckily there have been several English dub releases that have been launched around the same time as well. But one has hit a hiccup.

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Daemons of the Shadow Realm had premiered with the simultaneous release of its English dub alongside the original Japanese language release, and had been keeping that up with its first four episodes. But fans were surprised to find that with the release of Episode 5, there was no English dub update available. A couple of days after the fact, Crunchyroll has now confirmed that there was indeed a delay for the dub release and Daemons of the Shadow Realm Episode 5’s English dub will now be releasing on May 16th instead.

Daemons of the Shadow Realm Confirms New English Dub Release Schedule

©Hiromu Arakawa/SQUARE ENIX, Project TSUGAI

“Due to production delays, the next English dub episode of Daemons of the Shadow Realm will release on May 16, resuming weekly releases,” Crunchyroll’s official statement on the delay reads. “Thank you for your understanding.” Luckily the delay is only pushing back the dub release two weeks, and is far from the worst case scenario for the situation. This is still a rather fast turnaround for the SimulDub release of the series, especially compared to the long wait times seen with other franchises in the modern era. The extra wait is going to sting, sure, but at least it will be resuming its weekly release thereafter.

As for Daemons of the Shadow Realm, it’s five episodes in so far and has been one of the more interesting new releases of the Spring 2026 anime schedule. Based on the original manga series from Fullmetal Alchemist creator Hiromu Arakawa, the series kicks off with a bang in a twist that you really should stay blind for. It’s the kind of opening that’s built to hook you into the adventure to come, and we’re seeing it unfold with each week with a tone that continues to surprise.

What Is Daemons of the Shadow Realm?

©Hiromu Arakawa/SQUARE ENIX, Project TSUGAI

If you wanted to check out the Japanese language release of Daemons of the Shadow Realm or catch up with the dub version while new episodes are now in the works, you can find the anime streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, Indian Subcontinent and Southeast Asia.

The anime is directed by Masahiro Ando for Bones Film with Noburu Takagi providing the scripts for the anime, Nobuhiro Arai handling the character designs, and Kenichiro Suehiro composing the music. You can also check out the original manga release with Crunchyroll Manga in the meantime, but it’s best to experience it blind. All you need to know is that a pair of twins are caught in a conflict with magical monsters, and it all unfolds from there.

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