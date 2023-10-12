Barnes & Noble Welcomes the Fall With BOGO Manga Sale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Manga is becoming a hot ticket item in North America and the world over, with the coronavirus pandemic helping to boost sales of the publications to new heights. Even when the quarantines came to an end, manga sales have remained at high levels as readers continue to clamor for some of the biggest and brightest examples of the stories out of Japan. Now, Barnes & Noble is offering quite a few manga stories as a part of a sale that lets customers "buy one, get one free".

The sale itself began on Barnes & Noble's website today, October 12th, and will only be available until October 15th later this week. The retailer has quite a few manga series on sale, including the likes of One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, and Hunter x Hunter to name a few. The sale also includes some manga that have yet to receive anime adaptations, such as Kaiju No. 8 and Vagabond, letting readers get the jump for when/if they receive television series of their own. With manga available both in physical and digital copies, the evolution of technology has allowed readers all over the world to check out titles while increasing overall sales for the medium in turn.

Buy One Manga, Get One Manga Free

You can check out Barnes & Noble's manga sale by clicking here. Barnes & Noble has been selling books, graphic novels, and manga since it first hit the scene all the way back in 1886 and it looks as though it won't be stopping any time soon. Even with more media going digital, the retailer is aiming to corner the market in a number of different areas when it comes to manga and beyond.

Aside from selling individual chapters when it comes to manga, some publishers have taken the opportunity to create their own subscription services. Publishers like Shueisha and Kodansha have launched their own respective platforms that allow readers to read quite a bit of manga for a monthly fee. As manga continues to get bigger, expect the ways to get your hands on various manga stories to increase as well.

Will you be hitting up this manga sale with Barnes & Noble? What is your favorite series currently releasing new chapters in the manga world today? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of manga.