‘Batman Ninja’ Releases First Dub Clip

Can’t wait for Batman Ninja? Watch the first two minutes before its April 24 digital release. Pre-order at PS Store to save 10% with PS Plus. pic.twitter.com/ntHNFpNwb7 — #GodofWar (@PlayStation) April 19, 2018

If you need a dose of Batman goodness, then Warner Bros. is here to help you out. Over on Twitter, Playstation just shared a first-look at Batman Ninja, and the dubbed clip gives a good look at what may be this year’s best DC Comics film.

The short reel is just over 2 minutes long, but it packs a punch. As you can see above, the clip begins with an intro with a voiceover from Catwoman. The vixen says fans definitely haven’t seen every Batman story out there, and the rest of the clip proves how true that is.

Batman’s new adventure gets starts when the hero finds himself facing Grodd. The two characters go head-to-head with one another, and it seems Grodd is messing with some sort of time-traveling scheme. Batman is keen on stopping him, and they wind up fighting each other around modern-day Gotham. However, things take a turn with Grodd’s experiment goes haywire, and Batman finds himself transported to Japan’s Feudal Era. And, as fans can see, it looks like the hero is a very wanted man in this far-flung timeline.

So far, reviews for Batman Ninja have only been complimentary. As you can see here, critics and fans around the world clamored over the ambitious anime project earlier this year when it screened early at Wonder Con. Batman Ninja will make its way to the US on April 24 via digital release before hitting Blu-ray on May 8. Japan will do a theatrical run for the feature starting June 15 as well.

If you are not familiar with Batman Ninja, the project was officially announced at New York Comic Con this year by Junpei Mizusaki, Takashi Okazashi, and Kazuki Nakashima, who have comprised a crew that’s worked on the likes of Afro Samurai and Kill la Kill. Warner Bros. describes the film’s story as such:

“Batman Ninja takes a journey across the ages as Gorilla Grodd’s time displacement machine transports many of Batman’s worst enemies to feudal Japan – along with the Dark Knight and a few of his allies. The villains take over the forms of the feudal lords that rule the divided land, with the Joker taking the lead among the warring factions. As his traditional high-tech weaponry is exhausted almost immediately, Batman must rely on his intellect and his allies – including Catwoman and the extended Bat-family – to restore order to the land, and return to present-day Gotham City.”

What do you think about this Batman Ninja clip? Are you thinking you'll check it out?