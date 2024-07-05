Batman Ninja vs Yakuza League Debuts Official Poster

Batman Ninja is one of the strangest takes on the Dark Knight, but it is one that became popular enough to warrant a sequel. The first film saw Bruce Wayne and his allies traveling to the past to take on transformed versions of Gotham’s biggest villains and the new threat is looking to “one-up” the Joker, Harley Quinn, and the other foes. A new version of the Justice League dubbed the Yakuza League, seemingly sees the likes of Green Lantern, The Flash, Aquaman, and Wonder Woman taking on more villainous intentions. Along with a new trailer, Warner Bros. Japan has released a new poster putting the heroes front and center.

While the original film saw a new take on Gotham’s premiere protector, it also implemented CG animation to tell this story of the Dark Knight. From the recent trailer that premiered at Anime Expo, it seems that the sequel will once again use this animation style. On top of Batman Ninja Vs. Yakuza League, Warner Bros has made good on its promise to invest more in the anime medium. Arriving earlier this year, Suicide Squad Isekai has taken some of the biggest DC supervillains and given them an anime adaptation of their own.

Batman Ninja Vs. Yakuza League Poster

As of the writing of this article, no one is sure how the Justice League became the “Yakuza League” and what makes Batman put back on the ninja attire. The new trailer did feature Damien Wayne joining his father for the upcoming adventure, so it should be interesting to see if other DC heroes join his fight.

If you have yet to watch Batman Ninja, it is currently available to pick up digitally. Here’s how Warner Bros describes the original animated movie, “Batman Ninja takes a journey across the ages as Gorilla Grodd’s time displacement machine transports many of Batman’s worst enemies to feudal Japan – along with the Dark Knight and a few of his allies. The villains take over the forms of the feudal lords that rule the divided land, with the Joker taking the lead among the warring factions. As his traditional high-tech weaponry is exhausted almost immediately, Batman must rely on his intellect and his allies – including Catwoman and the extended Bat-family – to restore order to the land, and return to present-day Gotham City.”

