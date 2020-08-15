Toonami Shares Promo for Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Premiere

Adult Swim will be ushering in DC Fandome with style as Toonami has shared a promo for Batman: The Dark Knight Returns ahead of its big premiere on the block. As part of the celebration for the upcoming DC Fandome event on August 22nd, Toonami will be having a special two-week event that ushers in Batman's bring return to the block. Fans have been eager to see DC animated programming on the block since it has come back for its current run on Adult Swim, and soon the wait will be over with a quadruple dose of Batman.

Leading this charge will be a double billing of Batman films on August 15th which includes Batman: Year One and Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part One (with Part Two airing next week). Both of these films are held in high regard by DC Universe fans, and soon Toonami fans will be able to see why for themselves! You can check out the promo for Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part One in the video above!

The schedule for Toonami's Batman films break down as such for August 15th:

12:00AM - Batman: Year One

1:30AM - Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1

And for August 22nd, the double feature line up is as follows:

12:00AM - Batman: Gotham Knight

1:30AM - Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2

As for the main event, DC Fandome is touting a 24 hour long event (that includes these Toonami screenings) on August 22nd. DC Comics and Warner Bros. officially tease the event like so, "An unprecedented opportunity to hear from the casts and creators behind your favorite feature films and TV series, including: Aquaman, The Batman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, Lucifer, Pennyworth, SHAZAM!, the Snyder Cut, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen, Young Justice: Outsiders and, coming this fall to theaters worldwide, Wonder Woman 1984."

Are you excited to see the DC Universe make its grand return to Toonami after six long years? Which films will you be checking out during this two night double feature event? Are you hoping Batman sticks around in some way after these two weeks of premieres? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.