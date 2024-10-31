Berserk 1997 Anime Gets a Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray

berserk 1997 blu-ray steelbook edition

Back in 1997, a Berserk TV anime series attempted to tackle the dark tale of the Black Swordsman known as Guts. It only ran for 25 episodes, but it is arguably the best anime adaptation to date. A fan-made adaptation dubbed Berserk: The Black Swordsman was hoping to to change that, but it was recently shut down after a cease-and-desist threat. That said, the original series was recently made available on Blu-ray, and now you have a limited edition Steelbook option thanks to Crunchyroll.

You can find the Berserk 1997 TV series with the alternate Steelbook cover here at the Crunchyroll Store (exclusive) priced at $59.96, though you might be able to score a discount on it using the code WELCOME15. The standard Blu-ray edition is available here on Amazon for $49.99 and here at Crunchyroll for $44.96. Just keep in mind that the Steelbook is a one-and-done edition, so when it sells out it will be gone for good.

In addition to some awesome cover art, both versions will include all 25 episodes in high definition with the original Japanese language and English subtitles alongside the original, fan favorite English dub. While you’re at it you can get caught up on the manga, which has been picked up by Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga using creator Kentaro Miura Miura’s notes as a guide to finish the story. Below you’ll find direct Amazon links to the Berserk Deluxe Editions, all of which are currently on sale.

For more info on Miura’s dark masterpiece, you can read its official synopsis below:

“His name is Guts, the Black Swordsman, a feared warrior spoken of only in whispers. Bearer of a gigantic sword, an iron hand, and the scars of countless battles and tortures, his flesh is also indelibly marked with The Brand, an unholy symbol that draws the forces of darkness to him and dooms him as their sacrifice. But Guts won’t take his fate lying down; he’ll cut a crimson swath of carnage through the ranks of the damned – and anyone else foolish enough to oppose him! Accompanied by Puck the Elf, more an annoyance than a companion, Guts relentlessly follows a dark, bloodstained path that leads only to death…or vengeance.”