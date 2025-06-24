Netflix’s Devil May Cry Creator Adi Shankar Talks Potential Berserk Adaptation: “Lore = Changed”

Creator Adi Shankar is riding high thanks to the popularity of Netflix’s Devil May Cry but the producer is far from only focused on the world of Dante and Vergil. Recently, Shankar confirmed that he had acquired the rights to create an animated adaptation of Duke Nukem, aiming to expand his video game adaptations. In the past, Adi has been more than happy to discuss his love of Berserk and the Band of the Hawk, gaining some controversy recently thanks to a wild statement. Taking to social media, Adi Shankar threw a wild curveball at anime fans when it came to his potential take on Kentaro Miura’s epic, dark anime franchise.

Recently, Shankar talked with the outlet Esquire about his latest animated adaptation while also sharing some spicey statements regarding his potential take on Guts and company. In this latest social media post, Adi sent waves through the anime community by stating, “Berserk = Mine. Lore = Changed. Guts = Adi Shankar Self Insert.” While Shankar didn’t mention a potential Berserk adaptation in this recent interview, we here at ComicBook.com had spoken with Adi years ago about the possibility and he had plenty to say.

BERSERK = MINE



LORE = CHANGED



GUTS = ADI SHANKAR SELF INSERT https://t.co/FGKqinkQtK pic.twitter.com/o6knsKqNqs — Adi Shankar (@adishankarbrand) June 19, 2025

Adi Shankar’s Berserk

In 2023, Shankar told us here at ComicBook.com how he might approach taking on the Band of the Hawk, “All these properties are vastly different. If you look at something like The Witcher, it’s a literary property. To me, The Witcher is one thousand percent a literary property. It’s cool, you can put Geralt in all these different situations and the world is a Polish fantasy world, so you stick with the literature. The art style in that example is open to interpretation. For The Witcher, and Berserk, you have to make a clear decision as to how much should you ground it in reality and its own sense of gravity. Those things can be movable to a degree.”

Adi also noted the challenges that would arise from attempting to create a new take on Berserk, “What makes Berserk appear challenging is that it’s a literary property with a distinct visual style that you have to preserve. It’s a marriage between these two pillars, but you have to preserve the two pillars. It’s a balancing act because you always have to speak to the hardcore audience, but you also have to know what to interject versus what would be blasphemous to put in. You need to think about the intent of the author and you have to preserve what Kentaro Miura wanted.”

As it stands, nothing has been set in stone and no anime adaptations of Berserk have been confirmed, in the East or the West. With the manga continuing past the tragic passing of Kentaro Miura thanks to creators Kouji Mori and Studio Gaga, there are plenty of events to bring to life.

