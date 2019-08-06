Berserk To Lift Hiatus Soon With New Chapter

Welcome home Guts. The exceptionally long running franchise, Berserk, that mixes demonic horror with medieval swordsmanship is returning with a new manga chapter soon. The fan favorite series follows the story of Guts, a former member of “The Band of the Hawk” who was betrayed by his closest friend, Griffith. Now, setting forth on a tale of revenge in order to stop his former friend, while simultaneously attempting to survive in a world riddled with evil, the one eyed, one armed “black swordsman” marches on. Now, the current hiatus is looking to end with a new chapter dropping this month!

Twitter User SpyTrue managed to share a page from the publication, Young Animal, which shows that Berserk will be making its grand return on August 23rd with chapter 359 of the manga:

Berserk chapter 359 will be published in Young Animal #17 on August 23rd with color page pic.twitter.com/7zD7Juibra — SPY 💫 (@Spytrue) August 6, 2019

Kentaro Miura has created an epic tale with Berserk, arguably making some of the best artwork that we’ve ever seen in a manga period. While the series has been brought to life in anime series and a number of animated films, fans are chomping at the bit to see the finale of this long running saga. The story of Guts, Griffith, and Casca is a harsh one, never afraid to dive right into some of the most horrific sights to be shown in an anime/manga franchise, but it’s made all the better for it in displaying the difficulty of these characters surviving in this world.

When last we left Guts, he had brought the love of his life Casca to be “fixed” of her insanity that was caused following the horrors that were inflicted upon her during the “Eclipse” by Griffith. The story has set up a conflict that has no easy answers as Griffith is actually managing to unite the world with his new found demonic abilities, so were Guts to kill him, it would seemingly cause the world to fall into chaos. The question of whether or not revenge is justified in a case like this is just one of the reasons why Berserk is so fantastic across the board.

While a new anime series has yet to be announced following the previous episodes that debuted to mixed reviews, Adi Shankar, the creator of Netflix’s Castlevania, has been hinting that he’d love to visit the series.

Berserk was originally created by Kentaro Miura for Monthly Animal House magazine (now Young Animal) in 1989. The series follows Guts, an immensely strong warrior who is known for his massive sword. Guts lives his days fighting in a demon-infested medieval world where corrupt nobles rule. The hero is plagued by demon assailants thanks to a curse he had branded on him, and Guts continues to fight in order to keep a vow. The man promised to slay a former friend of his who became a demon and ripped away Guts’ former life.