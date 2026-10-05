Hunter x Hunter Creator Shares New Health Update Amidst Shonen Jump Hiatus

Hunter x Hunter is back on hiatus from the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and the creator behind it all has shared a new update on changes to their schedule. Yoshihiro Togashi began Hunter x Hunter decades ago, but the series unfortunately has gone on hiatus multiple times through the course of its serialization. Some of these hiatuses have lasted for years at a time as the creator’s poor health unfortunately makes it difficult to maintain a steadier release schedule for the chapters. But Togashi has made great strides in the past few years.

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Togashi has been returning to Shonen Jump in the 2020s with more steady chapter releases with only a couple of years of hiatus in between. Returning for ten new chapters earlier this Summer before going on hiatus once more, the creator took to social media to announce even more changes to his production schedule as he notes that he’s no longer taking on any work that requires to be turned in under a deadline at this time.

心身の不調が重なり、現在お受けしている依頼を最後に、今後は締切がある仕事の依頼を全てお断りして自身の原稿作成を優先する事にしました。

原稿作成が再開しましたら又こちらで

発表します。 — 冨樫義博 (@Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp) October 5, 2026

As Togashi noted to fans on social media, “Due to a combination of physical and mental health issues, I’ve decided that after completing the work I’m currently committed to, I will turn down all future requests that come with deadlines and prioritize working on my own manuscripts,” the creator stated. “Once I’m able to resume work on them, I’ll announce it on Twitter.” It seems that while working on new chapters of Hunter x Hunter, the creator had been working on other tasks and keeping up with deadlines. But it seems like his health has made it to where he can only work on the coming chapters of his own manuscripts instead.

Hunter x Hunter recently went back on hiatus after resuming for ten new chapters earlier this year. This was following a two year hiatus where the creator previously returned to Shonen Jump for a slate of ten chapters as well. This seems to be the pattern for Togashi and Shueisha’s editors at this time. The creator returns every couple of years for a physical volume’s worth of chapters, and it means we’ll eventually get to the end of the Succession Contest Arc in the coming years.

What Does This Mean for Hunter x Hunter?

Courtesy of Shueisha

Hunter x Hunter has gone on hiatus following the release of Chapter 420 of the manga, and Togashi is already hard at work on the next ten chapters of the series. If he continues at the same pace as before, it’s likely going to be a 2028 release window for the chapters. With the Succession Contest Arc now at its climax, it also means that the Dark Continent is closer than ever before. But there are so many characters now in the mix in the latest chapters, it’s hard to gauge where it’s all going.

Hunter x Hunter fans have been anxious to see many of their favorites in action, and that unfortunately has been one of the most stinging aspects of each of these hiatuses. Gon and Killua finally made a cameo appearance in the manga’s pages after nearly 15 long years, and that just made the waiting all the more intense. But how are you feeling about Hunter x Hunter right now? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!