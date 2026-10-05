Demon Slayer Studio’s Next Big Movie Shows Off Surprise Crossover

The studio behind Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has a new movie on the way, and it’s gearing up for its debut with a cool crossover with another of Ufotable’s biggest franchises. Fans might be anxiously waiting to find out new updates on the next film in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle trilogy, but studio Ufotable has been keeping quite busy with other projects in the meantime. That includes another feature film that’s slated to make its way through theaters in Japan later this Fall.

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Witch on the Holy Night is the next major feature film release coming from Studio Ufotable after they had been working on other TYPE-MOON franchise releases in the past such as various anime in the Fate series. Now with the newest film bringing TYPE-MOON back to the big screen with Studio Ufotable, the two franchises have united in a cool crossover to get fans ready for the new movie. Check it out below.

Witch on the Holy Night x Fate/Zero Crossover Revealed

Courtesy of Type-Moon / Ufotable

To help celebrate the upcoming debut of Witch on the Holy Night in Japan, TYPE-MOON and Ufotable have kicked off a “Let’s all watch it together! TYPE-MOON × ufotable” special crossover project for both franchises. This will include a special broadcast of certain films from Ufotable’s TYPE-MOON adaptations in the region, but also this special crossover visual with Fate/Zero. With the classic series also celebrating its 15th anniversary in Japan as of this month, it’s a big event for fans in quite a few ways with that classic series getting more love after all this time.

Witch on the Holy Night will be making its debut in Japan on November 20th, so it won’t be too much longer before fans get to see it all in action. Making matters even more enticing is the fact that the film has also confirmed it will be coming to international territories in 2027. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will be bringing the new film to the United States, Canada and more international territories on January 29th next year, but there could be even more updates about it by the end of the year.

What to Know for Witch on the Holy Night

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Witch on the Holy Night is directed by Masashi Takeuchi for ufotable with Moe Tsuzuki providing the character designs, Manabu Kamino handling the editing, and Hideyuki Fukasawa composing the music. The Japanese cast will be reprising their respective roles from the original TYPE-MOON visual novel too with the likes of Haruka Tomatsu as Aoko Aozaki, Kana Hanazawa as Alice Kuonji, and Yusuke Kobayashi as Soujyuro Sizuki confirmed thus far. But any potential English dub cast members have yet to be announced as of this time.

The film will be releasing in the United States with both Japanese and Engliah language audio, but we will likely see more updates for it revealed in the coming months. This crossover further emphasizes just how many similarities that the TYPE-MOON franchises have with one another, and Ufotable has been able to elevate that even more for their respective anime outings over the years. But how are you liking the way Witch on the Holy Night looks so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!