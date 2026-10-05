30 Years Ago, Yu-Gi-Oh Changed the World With a Whole New Kind of Game

Collectible trading card games have been huge within tabletop spaces for decades, with Magic: The Gathering setting the stage for other massive properties to rise in popularity. Interestingly, Magic: The Gathering became such a global phenomenon that it had begun to inspire works in mediums separated entirely from tabletop games, including manga. Kazuki Takahashi, the mangaka behind Yu-Gi-Oh!, was one such creator inspired by the TCG giant, and released an anthology series blending elements of the horror genre with popular games. One of the chapters, aptly titled Magic & Wizards, became so popular with readers that it spiraled into its own original series that has since taken over the world.

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In the fall on 1996, Kazuki Takahashi released Yu-Gi-Oh!, a long-form project inspired by his Magic & Wizards oneshot. The original series was picked up and subsequently serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump, and ran for just over seven years before coming to an end. Yu-Gi-Oh! quickly became a global phenomenon, selling over 40 million copies as of writing and spinning into a massively popular trading card game of the same name, with its popularity being on par with Pokemon and the franchise that inspired it, Magic: The Gathering.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Created The Perfect Recipe For Global Success

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In the late 1990s, tabletop games focused on collectible trading cards were new, but rapidly picking up in popularity. One of the biggest appeals to mediums like anime and manga playing with components of games is their ability to harness the joys of escapism into a new form of fantasy, and Yu-Gi-Oh! captures that concept perfectly. The series follows an awkward teenager named Yugi Mutou, who, despite being timid and struggling to make friends at school, loves playing games.

After acquiring and solving the Millennium Puzzle, Yugi is hopeful that the ancient artifact will grant his wish of being able to make friends, but in the process, his body becomes the host for a mysterious spirit with an almost malicious love for gaming. As Yugi gets drawn deeper into the world of “Duel Monsters” — the in-universe card game played in the series, the more familiar he grows with the spirit as it begins taking control of his body to challenge other duelists to dangerous Shadow Games.

Yu-Gi-Oh! introduces high stakes for its duelists, and an eccentric supporting cast of allies and enemies that Yugi encounters over the course of the series, which made it an instant hit with readers. The series was quickly picked up for an anime adaptation, releasing only two years after the manga began serializing in Weekly Shonen Jump. Furthermore, the fictional Duel Monsters game was later turned into a very real trading card game sharing the same name as the manga in 1999, and became a massive commercial hit with tabletop gaming fans around the globe.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Continues To Be A Multimedia Titan

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Yu-Gi-Oh!‘s trading card game adaptation became far more than additional promo to help sell copies of the manga to readers. In fact, the game caught on like wildfire following its release, with the North American launch of the trading card game in 2002 raking in over $17 million in just its first few months on store shelves. By 2009, the card game had sold over 22 billion individual cards around the globe, with that number rapidly skyrocketing every year that followed. Many first edition cards from this era of Yu-Gi-Oh! have become highly sought after collectibles as well, with original printings for cards like Blue-Eyes White Dragon selling for as high as $30,000 to $45,000.

The franchise’s popularity is still going strong, with Master Duel making the game more accessible than ever before for fans of the TCG, and new anime projects in the works from Konami with the upcoming releasing of The Chronicles, which will be a monthly collection of short-form anime projects from Konami adapting lore vignettes featured in the card game, seperated into different arcs. While the Seeker of Sinful Spoils collection of shorts will be concluding release in December 2026, there are already plans for 2027, which will mark the release of Evil★Twin.

Are you still loving Yu-Gi-Oh after 30 years? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!