Berserk Returns With Casca-Centric Chapter

Following the tragic passing of mangaka Kentaro Miura, Berserk has continued thanks to the efforts of the artist's friends, writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga. With the latest installments of the manga throwing some major curveballs at Guts and company, as the Black Swordsman struggles with his recent failure, Chapter 372 has landed in Japan. Now, after being kidnapped by Griffith and his new twisted version of the Band of the Hawk, Casca is attempting to figure out the best way to exit her current scenario.

Warning. This article will be diving into spoilers for the Berserk Manga, Chapter 372. Following the destruction of Elhelm, Casca was whisked away by Griffith and Nosferatu Zodd, but finds herself in an unexpected situation where she is being pampered by followers of Griffith. Barely regaining her sanity thanks to the magical inhabitants of the now defunct land, Casca takes in her surroundings and sees the "Great Helix Tree" that is the centerpiece of Griffith's new land. While the female warrior is able to keep her composure, she begins to weep once she witnesses the White Hawk's new version of the Band of the Hawk, most likely thanks to memories of her fallen comrades that died thanks to Griffith's actions.

(Photo: Young Animal)

Griffith's Future Endeavors

Realizing her current situation, Casca attempts to fight against the soldiers who are holding her prisoner, stating that if she isn't able to escape, then Guts will either do something terrible or something terrible will happen to him. Knowing the history of the Black Swordsman, most likely both will happen before the series finale. Unfortunately for Casca, she finds herself unable to lift her sword, only to fall asleep once again.

On the flip side, Griffith is shown addressing his top lieutenants in his new Band of the Hawk, many of whom are demonic apostles such as Zodd. Stating that his next step is to head east, the White Hawk seems to have plans to make his dream come true of ruling a kingdom. Of course, we would imagine that Guts and his crew of ragtag warriors are going to attempt to storm the gates and reclaim Casca in the near future, potentially leading to a final confrontation that Berserk fans have been dying to see for years.

With Young Animal releasing the new chapter in Japan, the publisher confirms that the following chapter will arrive on May 26th.