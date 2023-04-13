Berserk's Next Manga Volume Comes With a Statue

Following the tragic passing of Kentaro Miura, Berserk's manga has continued. With new writer Koji Mouri and the writers at Studio Gaga picking up where the creator left off, Guts and his allies are still struggling in the face of Griffith and his new twisted iteration of the Band of the Hawk. With the next volume of the dark manga arriving later this year, the first collection that isn't entirely made by Kentaro Miura will offer fans a statue of the Black Swordsman free of charge.

For quite some time, Berserk fans believed that the series came to an end with Kentaro Miura had died. Mouri and Gaga have stated in the past that they have been using notes and discussions left by Miura himself to put together the grand finale for the dark epic series that first began in the 1980s. While the Berserk manga is set to continue, the future of the Berserk anime is still up in the air as no new projects have been confirmed when it comes to the brutal tale. Following the recent Berserk: Memorial Edition series, which re-edited footage from the trilogy of films, a fresh take on Guts and company would certainly have plenty of material to cover.

Berserk: Manga Plus Statue

The 42nd volume of Berserk will release in Japan this September, with the manga story packaged with a bust of Guts in the Berserker Armor while he wields the devastating Dragon Slayer. The Berserker Armor has been a godsend to Guts, allowing him to take on enemies that would have otherwise defeated him in quick succession. Of course, like so much in Berserk, the use of this weapon comes with a heavy price.

Berserk's next manga chapter will release on April 28th this month, as Guts and his comrades struggle with what happened when Griffith visited them in Elfhelm. Now that the Black Swordsman has lost confidence in himself and his swordsmanship, he's going to need to snap out of it fairly quickly as Griffith currently has Casca in his clutches. While Mouri and Gaga haven't stated how many more chapters Berserk has before it comes to an end, it's clear that the end game has begun.

What do you think of this new Guts statue? Do you think we might see a new Berserk anime arrive in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Berserk.

Via Comic Natalie