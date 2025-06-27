Berserk’s New Chapter Leads Guts on a Dark New Path

Berserk gave manga readers a one-two punch this month not just with one chapter release but with two. Unfortunately, these two installments didn’t have much good news for the dark series’ protagonist as Guts is facing a new challenge from his potential allies. Thanks to the Kushan Empire noticing the brand on his neck, the Black Swordsman was exiled from the Eastern nation at the worst possible time. With the release of chapter 382 in Japan, writer Kouji Mori and Studio Gaga have set Guts on a major new path that will see the hero fighting an internal struggle rather than plunging the Dragon Slayer into an Apostle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Berserk, Chapter 362, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. Rather than immediately putting Guts to death or exiling him entirely from Kushan, the wise men of the empire have decided that the protagonist will take a different path. Leading the Black Swordsman down a shadowy path, Guts and his current entourage are shown a “Stupa” in which he will be placed. Essentially a tomb, the one-armed, one-eyed warrior will either overcome his current emotional struggle or be drowned in it and die within the enclosure.

Berserk 382

MAY THEY SEAL YOU IN STONE AND YOU ROT IN THERE.😞💔 pic.twitter.com/Q2WcF5DrKp — 😩❤️ (@Praveen55684083) June 27, 2025

Where Does Guts Go From Here?

Ironically, ever since the tragic passing of Berserk creator Kentaro Miura, Guts has yet to swing his sword into one demon so far under the eyes of the new creative team. Rather, since Casca was kidnapped by Griffith, the Black Swordsman has been struggling with his inner turmoil, unable to come to grips with his current “weakness.” While nothing has been revealed regarding what challenges lie in wait for Guts in this mysterious new locale, fans are already beginning to theorize what will happen.

For quite some time, many Berserk fans have noticed the similarities between the path Guts is following and the mysterious origin of Skull Knight. Aside from the Berserker armor having quite a few similarities with Skull Knight’s armor, it seems that the two warriors share the same cursed path. Should Guts be able to come back to his senses within the temple, it will be interesting to see if he is able to stand toe-to-toe with Skull Knight in the strength department.

Unfortunately, a release date for Berserk Chapter 383 was not released with the latest chapter. Based on the past, it would come as no surprise if the manga took several months to drop its next installment, especially considering two chapters arrived in the same month. Of course, an anime adaptation for the dark series remains missing in action but there remain quite a few chapters of the source material that have yet to be brought to the screen. Fingers crossed that Guts will make a quick return to both avenues.

Want to stay updated on the Band of the Hawk? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on all things Berserk and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.