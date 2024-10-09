Berserk Confirms New Chapters’ Release Dates

Following the tragic passing of Berserk creator Kentaro Miura, writer Kouji Mori and Studio Gaga’s artists have set out to honor their friend by completing the series. Using notes and discussions from Miura, the artists have been releasing new chapters following Guts the Black Swordsman and his latest allies. While the manga chapters are often released on a varying schedule, the publisher Young Animal has recently confirmed when the next installment will arrive. Not only has the manga publication revealed when manga fans can expect Berserk’s 377th chapter to arrive, but they have also confirmed that fans won’t be waiting that long for the 378th chapter to boot.

If you haven’t been keeping up with Berserk’s manga, Guts and his current comrades are still reeling from the loss of Elfhelm. While the band of adventurers were celebrating Casca regaining her sanity for the first time in years, the celebration was short lived thanks to Griffith and Nosferatu Zodd’s arrival on the magical island. Elfhelm wasn’t just destroyed, it was completely wiped off the map as the vast majority of its magical denizens went alongside the locale. Thus, the “Eastern Exile Arc” has begun and the Black Swordsman now has some unexpected allies in the Kushan region. The Kushan army has no love lost for Griffith and his new iteration of the Band of the Hawk as seemingly, the final battle is set to arrive sooner than many might think.

Berserk: Chapters 377 and 378 Will Arrive This Fall

Young Animal has confirmed that fans can expect the next chapter of Berserk to arrive in Japan on October 25th this month. Following the manga’s return, the 378th chapter will make landfall on November 8th next month, meaning that fans will be getting a one-two punch for the brutal franchise. While Miura and Gaga have yet to confirm when they are expecting the series to reach its finale, they have hinted at the idea that there are still years of stories left for the Band of the Hawk.

Considering the fact that the new creative team of the series is working with notes and discussions that came from Miura, many of the new chapters might seem a little less heavy on dialogue. While no one can ever truly replace Kentaro and the stories he weaved over the decades, Miura and Gaga have been making some truly classic stories with their installments. Whenever Berserk does end, it’s sure to be one of the biggest events in the anime world as many readers have spent decades thinking about the Band of the Hawk’s swan song.

Berserk’s Anime Future

As of the writing of this article, there has been no confirmation that Berserk will be receiving a new anime series. The last time that we witnessed Guts and Griffith on the small screen was thanks to the series Berserk: Memorial Edition. While this anime adaptation did include new footage, it mostly translated the events of the trilogy of Berserk films that followed the Golden Age Arc.

At present, there remain years of stories from Berserk’s manga that have never been adapted to the screen. First starting in the 1980s, the bleak series remains a fan-favorite and has withstood the test of time. Hopefully, anime fans will have their dreams come true in the future and an anime studio will decide to once again dive into the world of the Black Swordsman once again.

