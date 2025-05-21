Berserk Announces New Chapter Release Date (And Fans Won’t Be Waiting Long)

It’s about that time to once again dive into the dark world forged by Kentaro Miura, strugglers. Thanks to the level of storytelling and art that is a part of Berserk’s manga, expecting new chapters of the Band of the Hawk to release on a weekly, or even monthly basis, isn’t in the cards. Luckily, manga readers won’t be waiting much longer to check out chapter 381 of Berserk as the dark series publisher, Young Animal, has confirmed when we can expect the Black Swordsman to roll back onto the page. It might be a longer wait than many other manga series on the market but said wait is definitely worth it.

Berserk Chapter 381 will be published by Young Animal on June 13th next month, meaning that we’ll only have a few more weeks to wait to see the continuing battle between Griffith’s terrifying forces and the Kushan Empire unfold. While things have been looking better than usual for the Black Swordsman thanks to his unlikely new allies, both Guts and his comrades still have a steep hill to climb. Following Casca’s revival in the magical land of Elfhelm, the female warrior was kidnapped by Griffith, sending Guts on a spiral of emotion wherein he wonders how good he is to anyone. Unfortunately, this emotional downturn didn’t arrive at the best time.

Berserk’s Endgame

Following the tragic passing of Berserk creator Kentaro Miura, writer Kouji Mori and the artists of Studio Gaga decided to honor their deceased friend by completing Guts’ story. Using notes and previous discussions with Miura as a template, the new creative team has been forging chapters that are looking to finally complete the Band of the Hawk’s journey. Emulating Miura’s art is no easy feat but the creative team has been holding their own in the manga department.

While a final chapter release date might still be years away, Mori has stated in the past that they have the finale planned. Certainly, with Casca’s mind returned and Guts getting new allies in Kushan, the stage is set for a dramatic battle against Griffith and his twisted iteration of the Band of the Hawk. When Guts and his allies finally make their way to Falconia, it will be no easy feat to defeat the White Hawk.

Where Is The Berserk Anime?

It’s been some time since we’ve seen Guts and company receive a new anime adaptation. While anime fans did get the chance to watch the original film trilogy in a brand new way thanks to Berserk: Memorial Edition, the previous example was the two-season Berserk series that was quite controversial amongst the anime community. The dark anime franchise has had a handful of television seasons but there are still countless manga chapters that have yet to be adapted to the small screen and would produce quite a few episodes were they ever animated.

