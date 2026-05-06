Berserk Writer And More Honor Deceased Creator in Touching Anniversary Tribute

In the anime world, few creators have had as big an impact as Berserk creator Kentaro Miura. The legendary mangaka died of “aortic dissection” on May 6th, 2021, and the anime industry has never been the same. Following a year-long hiatus, the Berserk manga would return thanks to writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga using notes and discussions with the deceased artist to end the series. Working to honor their fallen friend, it has been five years since Miura passed on, and not only is Mori honoring his deceased friend, but the internet is once again saying goodbye to Berserk’s creator.

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To start the campaign of honoring Kentaro Miura, current Berserk writer Kouji Mori shared the following message about his deceased friend, “Five years have passed, but it feels like time has stopped. Five years ago, what we often talked about was, “Once Berserk is finished, we’ll go traveling.” He’d say, “I think Berserk will wrap up right around the time Mori-chan finishes drawing Tiger and D Diver.” He was always calculating that out. Of course, I didn’t trust his calculations at all… lol Finish all three properly. And then let’s go traveling. The photo was taken in Okinawa when we went together. I liked swimming.” Dark Horse Comics, the current English publishers of the manga, also shared a touching tribute.

５年経ったが時間は止まったままな気がしてしまう。

５年前 よく話していたのはベルセルクを終えたら旅行くぞ という話し。… pic.twitter.com/PB6UYnTHl5 — 森恒二 Ｄダイバー 創世のタイガ ベルセルク監修 (@morichankenchan) May 6, 2026

Today marks 5 years since the passing of legendary #Berserk creator Kentaro Miura, whose loss continues to be felt by fans worldwide.



We are forever honored to publish his works, as his legacy continues to have an impact on fans around the world. pic.twitter.com/MdykVjYogS — Dark Horse Comics (@DarkHorseComics) May 6, 2026

Berserk’s Legacy

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When Mori took on the role of Berserk’s new writer, he made sure to share a message with fans regarding his and Gaga’s decision to finish the series: “Thank you very much for picking up Berserk Volume 42. From here on, it will be Berserk without Miura. Naturally, it’s going to be imperfect. I’m sure there are those who will find that hard to accept. I myself feel that same way. As a manga artist and as a fan, no one is more of a Miura fundamentalist or admirer than I am. But as the one who was closest to him, and as a good friend, I can’t simply neglect the story he was trying to complete. I ask that you please pardon me for that.”

As for what we can expect from Berserk’s future, that is anyone’s guess at this point. While Mori and Gaga are still working on the manga, the next chapter of the original series has yet to be revealed. This comes as something of a blow to Berserk readers, as Guts was left on quite the cliffhanger, trapped inside a supernatural cave that no one has been able to escape. With Griffith recently kidnapping Casca in the bleak manga, things are not looking great for the former member of the Band of the Hawk, especially when it comes to the mental breakdown that he has been suffering as of late. With no anime adaptation confirmed for the future either, fingers crossed Berserk fans will have new material coming their way.

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