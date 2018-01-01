Japanese Fans Rank The Best Anime Series Of 2017

When it comes to anime, every fan has their taste. Just like with music or theater, there are some genres which click with you while others do not. Over in Japan, one of its larger entertainment sites just polled users on this year’s best anime, and the results may surprise you.

Over on Reddit, the voting results for Nico Nico’s anime poll went live. You can check out its top ten picks below:

1 Kemono Friends

2 Land of the Lustrous

3 KonoSuba

4 Made in Abyss

5 Saga of Tanya the Evil

6 Blood Blockade Battlefront

7 Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid

8 Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu

9 The Idol Master SideM

10 Girls’ Last Tour

For stateside fans, the list may be a surprising one. This list created by Japanese fans strays away from mainstream titles in favor of newer and even indie projects. Franchises like Idol Master and Dragon Maid are by no means newbies, but they do not enjoy the massive status shonen titles tend to have in the U.S.

In fact, as you can see above, there are only a few titles on this list which are shonen. Blood Blockade Battlefront is perhaps the most famous one abroad, but there are plenty of cutesy and slice-of-life titles to be found.

At number one, Kemono Friends dominated after its first season went live. A second season has since been announced despite an on-going controversy regarding its returning crew. The series itself tells the story of Nana, a zoo keeper at Japari Park who takes care of rare, anthropomorphized animals who turned into girls. When Nana meets Kaban, the two set out to discover just what kind of animal the amnesiac is, and the whole series is as adorable as it sounds.

