A Complete Watch Guide to the Fall 2024 Anime Schedule

October is here, and the month brings more with it than spooky treats and pumpkin spice lattes. As the fall season settles in, the anime industry is preparing its biggest cour of the year. After a very busy spring and summer, the anime industry has a slew of hits slated for the fall, and honestly? There are more shows coming to the air than fans can keep track of.

From returning faves to brand-new blockbusters, the fall 2024 season has plenty of promise. Here at ComicBook, we have put together a handy guide to the season. Below, you can find the dates of each anime premiere coming in October 2024. So if you need to get your watchlist straight, grab a pen or open your note app. There is a lot of content coming this fall.

Breaking Down the Big Premieres of Fall 2024

As you can see below, dozens of anime series are slated to debut in October 2024 now that the fall season has begun. Some titles like Uzumaki got a head start in September, but they are making waves nonetheless. So for a full list of this season's big anime premieres, you can read up on their release schedule below:

Uzumaki: September 28



As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World, Season 2: September 29



I'll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History: October 2



Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister: October 2



Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World, Season 3: October 2



Kinokoinu Mushroom Pup: October 3

365 Days to the Wedding: October 3

Blue Box: October 3



Negative Positive Angler: October 3



KamiErabi GOD.app, Season 2: October 3



The Prince of Tennis II U-17 World Cup Semifinal: October 3



Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc.: October 4



Dandadan: October 4



Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Disturbance: October 4



Loner Life in Another World: October 4



Orb: On the Movements of the Earth: October 5



Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon, Season 5: October 5



Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Conflict: October 5



Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online II: October 5



Blue Lock, Season 2: October 5



Tower of God, Season 2: October 6



The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, Season 2: October 6



Blue Exorcist: Beyond the Snow Saga: October 6



Ranma 1/2: October 6



TsumaSho: October 6



Love Live Superstar, Season 3: October 6



You Are Ms. Servant: October 6



Yakuza Fiance: October 7



Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions, Season 2: October 7



After-School Hanako-kun, Season 2: October 8



Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles, Season 2: October 8



Natsume's Book of Friends, Season 7: October 8



Nina the Starry Bride: October 10



Dragon Ball Daima: October 11



Demon Lord 2099: October 13



Shangri-La Frontier, Season 2: October 13



Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest, Season 3: October 14



As for continuing anime titles, there are plenty pushing through October. Annual series like One Piece are still rolling out new episodes, and there are others at its side. Case Closed, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, and even the tail end of My Hero Academia season seven are in the mix. So if you are someone who tries to keep up with the hottest anime releases every season, well – we wish you the best of luck this fall!

