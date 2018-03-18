10 Cosplays That Prove Anime IRL Can Be Done

Rurouni Kenshin. Fullmetal Alchemist. Gintama. These titles are some of the most popular anime franchises out there, but that isn’t all they have in common. To date, each of these series have been given a live-action adaptation, and they are just three of dozens. While audiences received these three crossovers alright… Well, the same cannot be said for others.

When it comes to live-action blunders, neither budgets nor celebrity clout can fix an anime film that is going under. More than a decade ago, Fox’s take on Dragon Ball soured audiences internationally despite its big-studio name. Last year, Ghost in the Shell and Death Note failed to impress despite their inclusion of A-list talent like Scarlett Johansson.

No, these adaptations are tricky to get right, but film studios have never wanted to do them justice so badly. With the anime industry banking billions of dollars each year, Hollywood would love to adapt the medium for audiences around the world. The entertainment juggernaut has yet to nail live-action anime just yet, but fans know it can be done.

After all, fans are the one slaying the anime cosplay game right now and bringing their favorite characters to life.

Cosplay is no longer the niche hobby it once was. The growing popularity of all things geek has expanded the cosplay fandom exponentially. Conventions like San Diego Comic Con have enough Batmans there to save twenty Gotham Cities, but that hero is not the only one represented. These big gatherings round up just as many Gokus, Narutos, and more.

The anime cosplay community is a massive one without any sort of border. With thousands of characters to choose from, fans have embraced the fantastical to bring their most-favorite heroes to life, and they have proven time and again anime characters can be done IRL.

Don’t believe? Just take a peek at the following slides… You’ll see how scary good some of these anime cosplayers really are!

