These Anime Really Truly Deserve a Season 2

The anime industry is a wild place, and it seems that anything goes with production timelines. Hit shows can carry on for decades without a single break while other darlings go years without an update. We've seen that with series such as The Devil Is a Part-Timer but it is far from alone. There are tons of anime series that deserve a second season, and fans are making their pleas known to the powers at be.

Over on Reddit, the anime fandom began buzzing this week after a post asked netizens to share which anime need a season two ASAP. It was there quite a few gems were mentioned as you might expect. And of course, ComicBook has our own suggestions to add!

One of the most popular anime picks came with Land of the Lustrous. The innovative series is set in a post-apocalyptic world where literal gem humanoids rule the Earth. When off-planet visitors come to harvest the gems, some lesser gems band together in battle, and Studio Orange has fans on pins and needles over a season renewal.

Other underrated picks like Stars Align made the cut as their first seasons were marred with production issues. Yona of the Dawn, Dorehedoro, Tokyo Raves, and Talentless Nana have quite a few petitioners on their side. Other netizens put forward picks like Monthly Girls Nozaki-kun as the rom-com deserves all the love.

Several major nods were mentioned as well though not concerning a second season. It seems Yuri on Ice fans are waiting in perpetuity for an anime comeback. Back in 2017, a movie sequel was announced for Yuri on Ice season one, but fans are still waiting on that to go live. Other franchises like Ouran High School Host Club and Soul Eater have long-needed anime comebacks. And in the wake of Bleach's big revival, hopes are high for more in the future.

Of course, ComicBook has our own picks for shows needing a second season. No Game No Life is high on that list alongside Princess Jellyfish. If we are lucky, at least one of these comebacks will go down in the next few years. The question is which one will get green-lit first...!

What do you make of these picks here? Do you have an anime you love that needs a new season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.