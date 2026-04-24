Netfix’s Shonen Anime Hits Major Manga Milestone

When it comes to anime, Netflix has been working to carve out a place for the streaming service in the ever-growing medium. While housing plenty of classic franchises such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Death Note, Attack on Titan, and more, the platform has created plenty of original anime of its own. Sakamoto Days, for example, was a shonen series that many anime enthusiasts had waited to see hit the small screen. While there is plenty of material from Sakamoto Days’ manga left to adapt, Netflix is housing other major series to join the assassin-fueled entry, helping another shonen series to hit new heights.

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For those who might not know, the anime adaptation of Tougen Anki arrived on Netflix in 2025, with a first season made up of twenty-four episodes. Focusing on a supernatural world of “Onis,” the anime’s star, Shiki Ichinose, finds himself gaining the ability of the “Blood Eclipse Release,” allowing him to create weapons that are made from blood. While the anime has been successful enough to garner a second season, the manga has risen to new heights as a result of the streaming release. As of the writing of this article, the manga from creator Yura Urushibara has over six million copies in circulation, which is a big feat considering the series began in 2020. With new chapters still releasing to this day, the sky might be the limit for Tougen Anki.

Tougen Anki Will Return

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The appeal of Tougen Anki, like many other shonen franchises, has been its action as the Oni of the series have created some eye-popping conflicts since its debut last year. While many other shonen series have ended, the finale is not in sight for Shiki Ichinose and the Oni Agency yet. This could mean that, based on the popularity of the anime franchise, we could receive multiple seasons moving forward to bring all of the manga’s events to the screen.

While the second season doesn’t have a precise release date, fans can expect it to arrive this October. To help build up hype, Tougen Anki released a description of season two, “TOUGEN ANKI is a new-generation dark hero tale that reimagines the classic Japanese folktale of Momotaro. The story depicts the fierce conflict between those who carry the blood of demons and those who inherit the bloodline of Momotaro. The TV anime began airing in July 2025. It has now been announced that the series will continue in October with its second cour: the Nerima Arc. The newly released fourth official trailer features a wave of fresh characters from both the Oni Agency, to which protagonist Shiki Ichinose belongs, and their rival Momotaro Agency—hinting at the outbreak of even more intense battles.” Based on the reception to season one, it will be interesting to see if Tougen Anki will continue its hot streak with its next arc.

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