The Best Anime Endings of 2023 So Far

Here are some of the best ending themes seen in anime in 2023 so far!

2023 has seen some great anime coming through the pipeline since the year began, and that means we've already seen some great ending themes for each of these new releases as well! 2023 has been a strong year for anime overall with not only some new originals taking fans by surprising, but highly anticipated new anime adaptations and returns for new seasons, sequels, and more. With so many new anime coming out this year, it's become even harder than ever to keep track of all of the great ending themes that can be found throughout some of the more notable anime.

While this list below is far from comprehensive in terms of the great ending themes we've gotten to see this year so far, it's here to highlight some of the standouts that you might have missed in all of the new shows you've been keeping track of through the Winter, Spring and Summer 2023 anime schedules released thus far. Here are some of the best ending themes we have gotten to see in the year so far, and let us know your favorites in the comments!

Top 5 Ending Themes of 2023 So Far

"Raise" by Chilli Beans

What's the Anime: One Piece

One Piece's newest ending theme being here might be recency bias, but it's notable for being the first new ending seen in the anime in 17 long years. Not only does it offer a fresh new perspective of the anime, and is a great sounding new theme to boot. Where to Watch: You can find One Piece's newest episodes exclusively streaming on Crunchyroll.

"Koi Kogare" by milet x MAN WITH A MISSION

What's the Anime: Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc

Why It's a Good Ending: Milet and MAN WITH A MISSION worked together on both the opening and ending themes for Demon Slayer Season 3, and both themes were incredibly distinct with one another to highlight different flavors of the Swordsmith Village. It's hard to find someone who wasn't jamming out to this ending earlier this Spring.

Where to Watch: You can find Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc now streaming on Crunchyroll.

"Mephisto" by Queen Bee

What's the Anime: Oshi no Ko

Oshi no Ko's going to end up on a lot of best of the year lists when 2023 comes to an end, and part of what brings it to that next level is the fact that it's got a banger of an opening and ending theme. The ending has a much darker tone than one would expect after jumping in from the opening, and that's what makes it perfect for such a seedy underbelly of a show like Oshi no Ko. Where to Watch: You can find Oshi no Ko exclusively streaming with HIDIVE.

"Happiness of the Dead" by Shiyui

What's the Anime: Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

While the opening might set up the anime as a raucous zombie survivor Horror series, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead's ending theme is a much better reflection of the kind of show it's really going to be. A much brighter, chiller, and more fun affair that one would think jumping in. There's no better advertisement for the show than this ending. Where to Watch: You can find Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead now streaming on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix.

"My Plan" by DURDN

What's the Anime: Buddy Daddies

Buddy Daddies was already a hidden gem of 2023, but its ending makes that even truer. Not only is it a chill way to wind down after all of the action seen in any given episode of the anime, but it's also got some adorable makeovers for its lead Miri with an even cuter way it brings it all to an end. Where to Watch: You can find Buddy Daddies now streaming on Crunchyroll.

What have been your favorite anime endings of 2023 so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!