The Best Anime Valentine’s Day Cards, Memes of 2019

Valentine’s Day is here, and it looks like the Internet is feeling the love. If you head to social media, millions are sharing their most romantic memes, and the anime fandom has not disappointed.

So, if you’re needing to level up your seduction technique, we’re here to help. 2019 has been a great year for otaku-friendly Valentine’s Day content, and we have collected the best for you.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, a slew of anime fans and industry actors have teamed up to bolster the holiday. Not only did fans create their own meme-worthy cards with all the best rhymes, but voice actors like Dawn Bennet hit up Twitter with their own anime-friendly ‘Roses Are Red’ poetry.

If you cannot find enough inspiration in the slides below, there are other ways to prepare an anime Valentine success. Earlier this month, BookLive shared the results for an anime poll it hosted in Japan recently. The vote was done to find who anime’s most ideal couples are along with the characters who’d make the best wife or husband. So, you can check out the top ten couple’s list below:

Misae Nohara & Hiroshi Nohara (Crayon Shinchan)

Fune Isono & Namihei Isono (Sazae-san)

Sazae Fuguta & Masuo Fuguta (Sazae-san)

Mikuri Moriyama & Hiramasa Tsuzaki (The Full-Time Wife Escapist)

Bakabon’s mother & Bakabon’s father (Tensai Bakabon)

Kyoko Otonashi & Yusaku Godai (Maison Ikkoku)

Michiko & Densuke Hamasaki (Tsuri Baka Nisshi)

Bulma & Vegeta (Dragon Ball)

Kaoru Kamiya & Kenshin Himura (Rurouni Kenshin)

Chichi & Goku (Dragon Ball)

Clearly, if you are needing some lessons, watching a few episodes of Crayon Shinchan or Sazae-san would help. Other series like Detective Conan and Boys Over Flowers would make great starting points, so it is time you got binging!

So, do you have any anime Valentine’s Day memes you need to share? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

POWER ME UP

roses are red, ?

lemons are sour, ?

this Valentines Day.. ❤️

IM TURNING LOVE INTO pic.twitter.com/SSp3SfWh1T — Ricco Fajardo (@RiccoFajardo) February 14, 2019

That’s… Romantic?

Oh! Would you look at what day it is! Guess it’s time for the annual posting of: pic.twitter.com/EMqeXodXxO — Xander Mobus (@XanderMobusVO) February 14, 2019

Frosch Has Spoken

Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

You’re the bestest ever.

Frosch thinks so too! ?? pic.twitter.com/pC8iopeL0F — Dawn M. Bennett (@DawnMBennettVA) February 14, 2019

Love Goals

Find someone who looks at you the way Tokoyami looks at caves #HappyValentinesDay2019 #MyHeroAcademia @FUNimation pic.twitter.com/scDbWIzkEU — Josh Grelle @ AMKE (@JoshGrelle) February 14, 2019

Honey? Honey!

Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

Wait, is that honey?

Now I’m friends with you. pic.twitter.com/vrRleUmdqG — Kristen McGuire ? (@KrisComics) February 14, 2019

Love Me, Love Me

Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

Deku, you bastard,

I WON’T LOSE TO YOU!!! pic.twitter.com/JTL09hsoGp — Clifford Chapin (@CliffordChapin) February 14, 2019

D-D-Dio??

Shojo Flashback