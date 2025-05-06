7 Best Boruto Fights Even Hardcore Naruto Fans Love

Just like its predecessor, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has some of the best fights and clashes in anime, continuing the excellence in this important aspect from the prequel. Furthermore, it also produced one of the best, if not the best, fight in anime itself and with Boruto part 2 and the eventual Boruto: Two Blue Vortex anime in the works, there is no doubt that the series’ reputation for producing strong fights will only get better and better.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations centers on Boruto Uzumaki, the child of Naruto Uzumaki, the Seventh Hokage. In the peaceful Hidden Leaf Village, Boruto tries to carve out his own path as a ninja while dealing with the pressure of living in his father’s shadow. Together with friends Sarada Uchiha and Mitsuki, he confronts dangers from rogue ninjas, enigmatic groups like Kara, and the Otsutsuki clan. As the narrative unfolds, Boruto grows up, discovering the duties of a shinobi and revealing significant secrets connected to his fate.

7. Team 7 vs Boro

Against the Inner member of Kara, Team 7 and Kawaki had their backs to the wall against the never-dying Boro, who had immense regenerative powers. With quick wit and incredible teamwork, they managed to identify his core, and Sarada saved the day by using her ultra-quick Chidori for the first time, piercing Boro and ending him for the count. This was the life-or-death battle together for Team 7, and they did not disappoint in the slightest.

6. Kawaki vs Momoshiki

After Momoshiki takes over Boruto and makes light work of Code, he turns his attention to the angry Kawaki, who seeks to kill him once and for all. The battle turns into a brawl quickly, and with the many references and homages to other fights in Naruto, as well as the heartbreaking conclusion that led to Boruto’s death, this was one of the most monumental and important fights in the story, and anime-only fans will see the true extent of its impact later on.

5. Sasuke vs Kinshiki

While this one was a relatively short fight, it was still a great way to introduce the new invading villains. However, the best part of the fight was easily seeing an adult Sasuke’s fighting style and his awesome Iai sword style, coupled with the Rinnegan in action. The animation and choreography were all top-tier, and all these factors led to this being a memorable fight despite how inconsequential it was compared to the series’ other fights.

4. Naruto and Sasuke vs Jigen

The duo took yet another Otsutsuki-level character, and this time, they were pummelled and humiliated despite throwing everything into him. While their teamwork did lead them to almost kill him, Jigen’s abilities were too hard to deal with, and they were defeated quickly. The fight was a subversion of the two’s fights together, as this was the first time they had no chance of winning. Together with the incredible animation, this fight was a stand-out and signaled the arrival of Isshiki.

3. Kawaki vs Garou

The introduction of the long-awaited Kawaki was more than anyone could have expected, with this episode being by far the best animated in the entire series and taking about 6 months to create. It was also very bloody and had gore, making Kawaki even more intimidating than he already was. After a one-sided beatdown, Kawaki manages to activate his Karma and brutally kill Garou. The episode beautifully extended the scenes in the manga, made great additions and did a great job infusing an air of tension.

2. Naruto Baryon Mode vs Isshiki

In one of the story’s biggest plot twists, Naruto manages to awaken Baryon Mode and returns to the battlefield where Isshiki was. After being defeated effortlessly, the tables turned, and Naruto was the one delivering an effortless beatdown on Isshiki. He managed to deplete his lifespan to almost nothing, and while he wasn’t able to finish him off, it was the turning point in the arc that led to the eventual death of the main villain.

1. Naruto and Sasuke vs Momoshiki

Among the most-watched anime fight on YouTube, behind the incredible Rock Lee vs Gaara and Naruto vs Pain fights, this fight was animated, cinematic perfection from beginning to end (with an incredible 71 million views!) Whether it was Momoshiki’s new design, Sasuke and Naruto’s tag team, the gorgeous Samishen playing in the background or the emotional finisher that Boruto delivered against Momoshiki, this fight is a strong contender for the franchise’s best. It was indeed the whole package and more, and it might be quite some time until the series manages to top this.