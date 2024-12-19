Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Teases Kawaki’s Ultimate Transformation

Naruto’s anime might still be missing in action thanks to Studio Pierrot taking their time on their vast anime library but the manga by creator Masashi Kishimoto rages on. In the latest chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, the meaty installment focuses on a lot of dialogue as a brand new plan formulated by Shikamaru is underway. While Boruto Uzumaki might be changing the hearts and minds of former friends turned into enemies thanks to the power of Eida, there is still one figure that has an ax to grind with the son of Naruto. Kawaki still wants to eliminate all of the Otsutsuki and he’s going to some wild lengths to make his dreams into a reality.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Chapter 17, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. Before diving into the major changes that are coming Kawaki’s way, the latest installment is one that focuses heavily on Shikamaru and Konohamaru thinking up a plan to take down two of the newest villains in the shonen franchise, the Divine Trees. The antagonists might be powerful but their mindset and emotional level is closer to that of children, especially when focusing on the two newest members, Ryu and Matsuri.

A New Hidden Leaf Plan in The Works

Konohamaru isn’t alone in this task, as he is joined by Sarada, Mitsuki, and Hidden Leaf ninjas Yodo and Araya. Thanks to Mitsuri seemingly having a crush on Team 7’s sensei, it seems that the plan forged by the leaders of Konoha is moving smoothly enough. While finding the perfect moment to betray the Divine Trees isn’t the most brilliant tactic in the world, it seems that hanging the “carrot” of Boruto is more than enough to put the villains at ease and join up with Konoha’s finest.

When it comes to Kawaki, the adopted son of the Uzumaki family doesn’t want to waste any time in making sure he has the power necessary to take down all of the Otsutsuki. Unfortunately for Boruto, his adopted brother might just have the perfect mechanism to “leveling up.” Even with figures like Shikamaru, Kashin Koji, Sarada, and others pulling for Naruto’s son, having the major obstacle of Kawaki standing in his path might be a difficult one to overcome.

Kawaki’s Ultimate Transformation Preview

Since Amado was offered sanctuary in Konoha, spilling some serious goods on the Kara Organization, the scientist has been able to dodge quite a bit of danger. Surprisingly, the first danger he faces is from inside of the Hidden Leaf Village as Kawaki wants the scientist to effectively “unlock his hidden potential.” Holding up Amado using one of his grotesque, Karma-fueled appendage, Kawaki lays down the law and makes his request.

“I’ve got tons I wanna say to you, but first, you’re gonna draw out all of my powers to their fullest extent!” Whether Amado goes through with this process is anyone’s guess though he certainly does have the ability to perform an action such as this. Thanks to the massive training that Boruto Uzumaki underwent, the son of the Seventh might have a vast advantage should he face his adopted brother in battle once again. This fact will change if Amado is able to unlock Kawaki’s Karma and gives him a serious power boost in the process.

Want to see if Kawaki is able to upgrade his power level in the future of the Hidden Leaf Village?