Save Big on Anime Blu-rays Including ‘Dragon Ball’ and ‘Akira’

Anime fans need to explore this link at Best Buy right now because it includes all 70 titles in their huge Blu-ray anime sale. Among these titles you’ll find must-have Blu-rays like Akira, numerous Dragon Ball titles, Wolf Children, Ghost in the Shell, and more with prices starting at $12.99. We’ve picked a few examples below to get you started:

• Akira: $12.99

• Wolf Children: $14.99

• Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods: $14.99

• Cowboy Bebop: Complete Series: $24.99

• Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection ‘F’: $17.99

• Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence: $14.99

• Speed Racer: The Complete Series: $12.99

These titles are only a handful of the selections available so head on over to Best Buy to check out the rest. On that note, you might want to head on over to Amazon as well to check out the $12.99 deals that are happening now on several classic Studio Ghibli titles:

• Spirited Away

• Kiki’s Delivery Service

• My Neighbor Totoro

• From Up on Poppy Hill

• Nausicaa Of The Valley Of The Wind

