Viral Poll Ranks the Decade's Best Completed Manga Series

Over the past decade, manga has become a global phenomenon. While the medium has been popular for decades, it has come into its own outside of Japan thanks to word of mouth. Series such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Spy x Family are selling like mad in the United States. Now, many readers are looking back to find new favorites, and a viral poll in Japan is out now ranking the best complete manga series of the past 15 years.

The information comes courtesy of Comic Natalie, a popular website in Japan geared towards all things manga. It was there the site polled users on the best manga series that ended between 2008 and 2023. More than 60,000 votes were submitted, and you can read the picks below:

Golden Kamuy

Mob Pyscho 100

Gintama

Attack on Titan

Fullmetal Alchemist



As you can see above, the top five picks are pretty interesting for global fans. Fullmetal Alchemist is one of the older manga titles ranked, but its legacy rings clear. Hiromu Arakawa changed the game with their fantasy shonen, and Fullmetal Alchemist is often said to have one of the best anime adaptations out there. Gintama is another classic that has a cult fanbase outside of Japan, and its sci-fi humor never fails to impress new fans.

Of course, Attack on Titan and Mob Psycho 100 hardly need an introduction. The two series were mega-hits thanks to their anime adaptations. Golden Kamuy also has a solid anime adaptation backing it, but it doesn't have the same notoriety outside of Japan. However, the historical drama is wholly unique and filled with complex heroes. Creator Satoru Nora told Comic Natalie that he never expected to win this poll, but Golden Kamuy defied all the odds. So if you have yet to check out Noda's series, you best get in on Golden Kamuy as its live-action adaptation will debut in Japan this month.

What do you make of this manga list? Did you favorite series make the cut? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!

HT – Sora News 24