The Summer season is cooling down, and that means it's time to finally look ahead to the new wave of anime coming this Fall. It's been a very strong year for anime with some major franchises that have already hit our screens through the year, and many of them are looking like anime of the year contenders. But 2024 is still far from over as there is one more season packed with a ton of new anime fans are going to want to check out. This includes some big name franchises returning for new episodes, brand new premieres, sequels, adaptations, remakes and much, much more. The Fall 2024 anime season is stacked to the brim with high profile projects that fans have been waiting all year to see in action. We've got anime adaptations that have been in the works for over nearly half a decade, franchises returning for new seasons of episodes, more of Shonen Jump's manga getting their TV anime debuts, big classics getting a new remake for the modern era, and a blockbuster franchise is coming out with a brand new anime too. With so much to look forward to seeing this Fall, ComicBook has gathered ten of our most anticipated new anime releases you'll need to watch. Naturally, this is also far from all of the new anime we'll be getting over the next few months so there might be a release not listed here that's still looking like a banger. But with such little space and time to look ahead, here are ten of the new Fall 2024 anime you're going to want to watch.

Uzumaki Release Date: September 28th (Toonami, Max) Spooky season is kicking off with a bang as Adult Swim will be debuting one of the creepiest new anime releases we'll get to see this year. An anime adaptation for Junji Ito's classic Uzumaki manga has been in the works for the last few years, and Adult Swim and Production I.G. have been steadily sharing updates on the new series during that time. Each new look at Uzumaki has been more detailed and creepier than the last, and it's clear that this is going to be a game changing series when it finally kicks off. It's an anime that's been the most anticipated new releases of the year for the past couple of years, and it's going to be worth the wait. With both a Japanese and English dubbed release in the works for Uzumaki, this one is going be just a cool anime to add to your list.

Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World Season 3 Release Date: October 2nd (Crunchyroll) We have seen a great deal of Isekai anime franchises making their return or debut this year so far, but it's time for the biggest franchise to come back in full. Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 ended things on a massive cliffhanger for Subaru, Emilia, and the others, and we'll finally get to see what's going to happen next. Season 3 of the anime will be the biggest in the series yet with a ton of new foes coming to the series, and a ton of new battles that we'll get to see as a result. It's been a while since Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- has been action heavy, and if this is anything like the big battles seen in that very first season, then Season 3 is going to have a lot of cool things to see as it adapts two big arcs through a run of episodes airing this year and the next.

Blue Box Release Date: October 3rd (Netflix) This year has also seen some major Weekly Shonen Jump manga series making their respective anime debuts, and now it's time from one of the final Shonen Jump releases of the year. Kouji Miura's Blue Box is the next of the 2021 releases making their anime debuts following The Elusive Samurai (and before Witch Watch releases next year), and it's going to scratch quite a few itches that fans are looking for. Blue Box is a perfect blend of a slice of life slow burning romance story and sports drama. The two at the center of this romance are just school kids who happen to fall in love, but are two very determined athletes who get closer to one another while chasing their sports dreams. It's a rare series where the heights of its action are both these badminton and basketball games seen throughout, but also the big romantic moments moving the characters forward. If the anime brings all that to life well? We're in for a crossover hit here.

DAN DA DAN Release Date: October 3rd (Netflix, Crunchyroll, Hulu) If there is any series that has the potential to be a big crossover hit, however, it's Dan Da Dan. Yukinobu Tatsu's Dan Da Dan has been a hit with Shuesha's Jump+ app ever since it made its debut a couple of years ago, and it's now going to hit a whole new wave of fans with its official anime adaptation. Produced by Science Saru (Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Devilman Crybaby), this series combines everything you'd want in a science fiction action hit. It's got aliens, it's got monsters, it's got a lead character who loses his family jewels, Dan Da Dan is going to be the wildest anime we see this year overall. Tatsu's art in the original manga walks a fine line to juggle all of these separate elements and wacky tones together to result in some fantastic action, and the promise of seeing it all in motion makes it a highly anticipated release this Fall in its own right. If this series can hit anywhere near the same heights as the manga, the anime is going to explode.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Release Date: October 5th (Hulu) After the release of the second cour of episodes last Summer, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is finally coming back for Part 3. Titled "The Conflict," this third wave of episodes taking on Tite Kubo's final arc of Bleach will be highlighting some of the biggest fights for Ichigo Kurosaki and the others that fans have been literally waiting over a decade to see. The first two cours of episodes already proved that the team behind this new anime is ready to deliver on the promise of Bleach coming back in the first place, but this third part will be a true test for this series. This is the second half of the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, and that means that this will be the beginning of the end for Bleach's anime journey overall. It's been a long time getting to this point, and given how much fans have enjoyed what's come so far, it's highly likely that this will follow that trend.

Blue Lock vs. U-20 Japan Release Date: October 5th (Crunchyroll) It's only the first of the new season comebacks to keep an eye out for this Fall, however, as Blue Lock is also returning for a new season of episodes. Blue Lock made waves among fans for its intense take on soccer with the first season of the anime, and it was soon followed up with a full feature film project as well. But now it's time to return to TV screens with a new season as Blue Lock vs. U-20 Japan will be the biggest test for all those still in the Blue Lock program yet. Those who have survived the rounds in the Blue Lock system thus far will now be going up against members from Japan's U-20 national team, and this will be a test to see whether or not the Blue Lock experiment can continue. With this being the only opportunity many in this system can even have at achieving their dreams, it's literally all going to be on the line when the new episodes kick off in full.

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online II Release Date: October 5th (Crunchyroll) The wait for this second season has been a bit longer, however. The Sword Art Online franchise debuted its first full spinoff anime series a few years ago, and it highlighted the Gun Gale Online game as seen in the second season. But featuring a new story of a few friends just playing the game itself with one another without the life or death stakes ended up making for one of the best Sword Art Online watching experiences ever. This was a breath of fresh air that showcased what the franchise does best, and now it's finally coming back for another round of episodes. If this new season is half as fun as the first time around as its main character darts round full guns blazing, then we're in for a really fun time with this one too. It's been a long wait, and will definitely be worth it.

Ranma 1/2 Release Date: October 5th (Netflix) Speaking of returns that will be worth the wait, Ranma 1/2 is coming back for a new anime series! Shogakukan has been celebrating their 100th anniversary by highlighting some of their greatest published works, and they have been shining a major spotlight on famed creator Rumiko Takahashi. Following the successful reboot of Urusei Yatsura that wrapped up its anime run not long ago, Ranma 1/2 is the next of the creator's series that's coming back for a new take on the manga. This new Ranma 1/2 remake will be bringing back members of the original Japanese voice cast, and will be closely adapting Takahashi's manga. It's going to be the classic anime with a new coat of paint from production studio MAPPA (Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters, Jujutsu Kaisen), so if you were a fan of that first series from decades ago you'll want to check this one out too. And for new fans, now is the best way to check out cede classic.

Dragon Ball Daima Release Date: October 11th (Crunchyroll) Now if we're talking both returns and new anime at the same time, there is no better example this Fall than with Dragon Ball Daima. As part of a celebration for the 40th anniversary of the late Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball manga debuting in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, the Dragon Ball franchise is debuting a brand new anime series with a brand new story not seen in any of the previous Dragon Ball anime and manga releases. Dragon Ball Daima will be sending out a new version of Goku on a new adventure in the Demon Realm, and that's just exciting. It's going to be the final, fully canonical Dragon Ball project with Toriyama's involvement, and that means fans can expect to see some big changes to the Dragon Ball universe. With a team touting some cool animation on top of everything else, and there's likely not going to be a bigger new anime being watched this Fall. Be a part of this conversation.