It’s Time to Revisit Naruto’s 7 Best Moments

When it comes to Naruto, there are some things you cannot afford to overlook. These days, the series is thriving thanks to Boruto who has enraptured a new generation with the Hidden Leaf Village. Of course, there is more history behind the franchise than the sequel, and it extends beyond Naruto: Shippuden. Many might have latched onto the anime during its second series, but the original Naruto anime has some must-see moments which need to be revisited.

Back in the day, Naruto was far from being Hokage as the orphan was better known as a knuckle headed ninja. The loudmouth was difficult to love for some, but Naruto grew on you despite his uncontrolled volume. Mission by mission, Naruto built a world well worth loving, and its building blocks have made the foundation for one of anime’s most enduring franchises yet.

Here at ComicBook.com, I am what you would call the resident sucker for Naruto. The original series is still my favorite iteration, and that is not just because it is the funniest take on Naruto. It has all the right emotional pulls and dishes out some truly shocking twists. And while you might say Naruto: Shippuden has the best fights in the franchise, I am willing to bet you have forgotten the battles which took place during the Chunnin Exam.

Sure, no on was throwing around Rasengans during the matches, but they did thrive on heart. Much of Naruto succeeded because it gave fans a rounded take on each character… and yes, even some of the filler arcs managed to spitball some winning episodes too.

If you are wanting to buckle down and revisit some of the best moments of Naruto, I have crafted a little guide for you below. Each of the slides ranks a favorite scene of mine from the anime which do hardcore fans well to rewatch. And if you have never seen the series before, these are the moments in Naruto which made me believe in the Hidden Leaf’s top underdog.

