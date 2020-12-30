Demon Slayer and One Piece Top Anime's Franchise Sales This Year

✖

Demon Slayer is one of the most popular franchises in Japan, so it won't surprise many to hear it has topped an important list for 2020. The tallies are being done overseas in Japan to see which franchises have sold the best in the last year. As it turns out, Demon Slayer is leading the charge, but some other high-profile franchises are coming in after for anime.

As it turns out, Demon Slayer has earned gobs of money this year. According to a recent study in Japan, the franchise has grossed more than 54 billion yen. That is more than $500 million USD, and much of that has come from its first film. Demon Slayer has earned over $300 million USD since its debut in October, and the rest of its sales comes from manga.

Second place belongs to One Piece as the franchise has grossed roughly 5.5 billion yen this year. The rest of the top five is rounded out by Haikyuu, Kingdom, and Love Live. These franchises made plenty of money from manga save for the last as Love Live made oodles of cash from its music.

The top ten list tells another tale for fans. Jujutsu Kaisen jumped up in a big way this year with about 4.48 billion yen to its name. This comes after the series debuted its first season which has been a hit. The seventh-place belongs to Hypnosis Mic while My Hero Academia comes after in eighth place. Finally, The IDOLM@STER Series landed in ninth for 2020 while The Promised Neverland rounds out the list in tenth.

The last year has certainly been a difficult one for industries across the board, but it seems anime has thrived despite the odds in 2020. If you want to check out the full list of 30 top-selling franchises in Japan, you can find the list here.

