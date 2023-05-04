The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy Creator Announces New Project

Cartoon Network has a lot of classics under its thumb, and one of them happens to involve the Grim Reaper. If you will recall, The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy debuted years ago to the delight of audiences all over. These days, the whacky animated comedy has a cult following, and many would love to see the series return. But in the meantime, the creator of Billy and Mandy is starting work on a new project.

The update comes from Maxwell Atoms himself as the creator took to Tumblr the other day. It was there they revealed their plan to stay busy with the ongoing WGA strike by doing work of their own. That work will be a brand-new animated series, and there are two different paths Atoms could take with the project.

"What with the Animation industry in disarray and the WGA on strike, it's looking like a dim year ahead for entertainment. So I'm gonna do a thing. It's going to be a "cheap and easy" thing (at least by my standards) geared toward putting out more content with less quality. Call it The Hanna-Barbera Effect," he wrote.

"I'm down to a couple of projects I'm choosing from, with one being a kid's show and one being an adult show. The kids' show would fall into the Billy & Mandy "for more than just kids" range, ideally. The adult show would be a very dark comedy. My current plan would be to put whichever I choose on YouTube."

As you can see, Atoms has vague plans in place for this new project, and the creator would love feedback on which project to tackle. Of course, there are some elements the creator is taking into consideration. For one, they want to tackle a project that won't turn into a nightmare or face demonetization on YouTube. So if you have any ideas for the creator, you can find them on Tumblr here.

While it has been years since Billy and Mandy went dark, Atoms has kept busy in animation. From Fish Hooks to Teen Titans Go, the writer-director has been at work for years now. Of course, this means fans are eager to see what this original project by Atoms looks like when it is done. And in the meantime, you can always binge The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy through HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and even the Cartoon Network website.

