Black Butler Cosplay Summons Sebastian to the Real World

It has been ages, but Black Butler is getting its due once more. The series was a hit upon its launch years ago, but in recent times, the Phantomhive gang has fallen into the shadows. Soon, Black Butler will reclaim its spot as the show is gearing up for a comeback, and now one fan is going viral for their take on Ciel's iconic butler.

As you can see below, the look comes courtesy of xiaojiu_cos over on Instagram. The fan, who is known for doing elaborate cosplays, just launched their take on Sebastian. They pull off the devilish character with ease, and the viral cosplay has fans looking ahead to the return of Black Butler.

The cosplay itself is fairly simple in design as xiaojiu_cos is seen donning an elegant suit. The black-and-white suit is tailored just like the one you can find in the Black Butler anime. Complete with a styled wig, Sebastian looks impeccable, and the piece shines in its makeup. Sebastian's regal features are replicated in real life thanks to some careful makeup, so you can see why fans are obsessed.

If you are not familiar with Black Butler, the series is still around. You can find its original anime streaming everywhere from Hulu to Netflix. So for those wanting to know more about Sebastian, you can read the official synopsis of Black Butler below:

"Ciel Phantomhive is the most powerful boy in all of England, but he bears the scars of unspeakable suffering. Forced to watch as his beloved parents were brutally murdered, Ciel was subsequently abducted and violently tortured. Desperate to end his suffering, the boy traded his own soul for a chance at vengeance, casting his lot with the one person on whom he could depend: Sebastian, a demon Butler summoned from the very pits of hell. Together, they'll prowl the darkest alleys of London on a mission to snuff out those who would do evil. They're a rare sight, these two: the Butler who dismembers with dazzling cutlery and the Young Master who carries the devil's marking. Rest assured that wherever they may be headed, it'll be one hell of a ride."

