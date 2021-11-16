Black Clover Animator Surprise Fans with Special Bleach Clip

If you are a fan of shonen anime, there is a good chance you know Black Clover. The series had a rough start a few years back, but the fantastical anime grew to be a fan favorite by the time it went on hiatus. The same can be said for Bleach as the supernatural series wobbled during its original airing, but many view the series as a classic nowadays. And with Bleach eyeing a comeback, well – it makes sense that one of Black Clover‘s artists to tackle Ichigo.

As you can see below, the clip is short, but there is plenty to note. Yuugen RB kicks off the hand-drawn piece with a close shot of Ichigo. The hero is looking ahead with his eyes narrowed, and the reel swaps to a blown-out shot shortly afterward.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Yuugen_RB/status/1459419832223416321?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Ichigo goes on to fling himself back in the air before cocking his sword behind him. The soul reaper charges an attack right after, flinging a ton of energy behind him. The character is pushed back further by the big swing, and fans are given a better look at Ichigo’s sleek robes here. After all, he is in his Bankai form during this battle, so you know it must be fighting someone powerful.

Naturally, Bleach fans were hyped by the tease, but there is no word on whether Yuugen RB is even working on the anime’s new run. In fact, the series hasn’t named any cast or crew at this point. Studio Pierrot could handle the anime like last time, and that would be convenient for Yuugen RB given the studio’s work on Black Clover. But if fans have it their way, a new studio will tackle Bleach‘s final arc.

For now, netizens will have to wait for more info about Bleach and its comeback. The anime is expected to drop a big update next month as part of Jump Festa. As for Black Clover, the TV anime is still off-air as the manga builds up content for the show to adapt. Fans have no idea when the series might be ready to return, but it could be well over a year before a comeback is ready.

What do you think of this animator’s take on Bleach? Which of these anime series are you most excited to see return? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.