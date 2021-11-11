Bleach Is Slated to Drop a Big Anime Update Soon

Bleach is ready to hit up the world with one of the most anticipated returns in all of anime. If you did not know, the beloved supernatural shonen did confirm its return to TV over a year ago, but few details have gone live about the comeback since. But thanks to Shueisha, fans will get the update they’ve been dying for in a few weeks.

The update comes straight from the official Twitter page for Bleach‘s anime. It was there fans were told the series is going to Jump Festa this year, and the convention will drop big details about the anime’s comeback.

“New information about Bleach‘s Thousand-Year Blood War TV anime will be unveiled,” the tweet reads. Bleach goes on to confirm the update will land on Saturday, December 18th in Japan that evening. So if you live in the United States, the information drop will come earlier in the day.

As you can imagine, fans of Bleach are hyped for the update, and you cannot blame them for being so excited. Bleach‘s creator Tite Kubo began teasing the story’s comeback some months ago, and it has been more than a year since the anime’s return was made official.

Of course, they have had some great content to sustain them. Kubo’s new manga Burn the Witch was released, and an anime was even created for the story’s first arc. And as for Bleach, a whole new chapter was released to honor its 20th anniversary. The lengthy chapter ended with a huge cliffhanger teasing the series’ revival. And now, it seems the anime is just weeks out from a much-needed update!

As you can see, Kubo has been busy in 2021, and there is even more on his plate for 2022. The anime alone is enough to keep any person busy, and the Thousand-Year Blood War arc demands undivided attention. Bleach‘s final arc is a whirlwind of action that reassesses power levels and levels the Soul Society as we know it. So if you are ready to check in on Ichigo, just know you’re not the only one!

How hyped are you for Bleach to make its return? Are you all caught up with the supernatural series or…?