J-Pop Star Cosplays Genderbent Asta for Black Clover Fans

Black Clover remains one of anime’s top series, so it is unsurprising to see how popular Asta has become. While the hero goes on his journey to become the Wizard King, fans are rooting for Asta every step of the way. With Halloween around the c corner, fans are eager to dress up like their favorite Black Clover character, but it seems one J-Pop star beat them to the punch.

Over on Reddit, fans of Black Clover were caught by surprise when a photo was posted of Kalen Anzai. The J-Pop star is a rising talent overseas, and she did one of the recent theme songs for Black Clover. To hype the series, Anzai dressed up as a female version of Asta, and the look has won over fans’ hearts.

As you can see, the cosplay sees Anzai with her hair down straight, but a headband is there to add accessory. A light scar as been added to her face, and the rest of the outfit closely aligns with Asta. Anzai has on the Black Bull capelet with long sleeves under it. Asta’s pants have been traded in for a mid-length white skirt with a wide brown belt.

With a satchel attached, the skirt is ready to holster Asta’s dark grimoire. The outfit finishes off with some scarring on her legs which lead into navy leg warmers. Finally, Anzai is touting around a giant sword which suits the singer just fine. If the anime were ever going to genderbent Asta for real, this outfit would be a great place to brainstorm designs since Anzai nailed this look from top to bottom.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.