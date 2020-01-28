Devilish Black Clover Cosplay Channels Asta’s Coolest Form

Black Clover’s anime is currently making its way towards the climax of the Reincarnation arc, and it’s a much more surprising undertaking than anyone would have ever expected. When the anime began with its hefty 51 episode order, few expected to see the anime continue to the point where it would surpass double the amount of episodes in its line up without stopping. The anime got off to a rougher start with many fans, but has in the years since blossomed into one of the biggest action anime currently running today.

What helped this boom in support for the anime series is the major rise in experimental animation and incredible work efforts punctuating some of the biggest moments of the series. One of the most notable was when Asta first unlocked the power of his anti-magic fueled Black Asta form, and fans haven’t been able to get this off their mind sense.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Black Asta is one of the coolest forms in Black Clover overall, and artist @kiru_dayo (who you can find on Instagram here) channels this coolness with a devilishly good take on bringing Black Asta to the real world. Complete with horn and powerful anti-magic sword, this cosplay definitely puts as much effort in as the real Asta! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by きる/Kiru 🔜 WonderCon (@kiru_dayo) on Jan 13, 2020 at 7:30pm PST

Ever since the debut of the form in the series, Black Asta has stayed relatively the same. Although he’s boosted his strength and control of the power in many ways, it has not evolved visually too much. This is to keep the cool dynamic and parallel with Yuno’s increasing power and transformations, but when the form does evolve it’s sure to be a big moment.

Until then, this cosplay serves as a great way to honor Asta’s coolest look for sure. Can’t wait to see where Black Asta goes next either? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.