Anime

Black Clover Fans Are Blown Away by Episode 119

Well over a year ago, fans were not sure if Black Clover was going to make it. The anime hit a […]

By

Well over a year ago, fans were not sure if Black Clover was going to make it. The anime hit a rough patch at the start, but it has since made the comeback of a lifetime. These days, Black Clover is one of the most popular anime series in Japan, and its most recent episode has fans losing their minds online.

If you head to Twitter, you will see people talking about the latest episode of Black Clover. The anime put out episode 119 today, and the release brought a major battle to a close. Fans were eager to see how the Reincarnation arc would see the World Demon out, and it did not disappoint.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the slides below, fans around the world are singing the praises of Black Clover. The anime had big shoes to fill given how well episode 118 did with fans, and audiences agree 119 did not shirk its responsibilities. They got some truly cinematic shots in this episode, and fans are loving how far Asta went to defeat the World Demon.

With a long future ahead of Black Clover, the conversation has already started about its status. Shonen anime are known to have a Big 3 dominating at any one time. For many, My Hero Academia is on that list with Demon Slayer a close second. As One Piece ascends to a legendary rank, it could be Black Clover that fills in its third spot, and episodes like these make such a move all the more likely.

So, what do you think of this latest episode…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

Goin’ Goku

Sound the Alarm

All the Things

Finish Them!

The Finish Line

Whaaaaat?

Bless

Keep on Screaming

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts