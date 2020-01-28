Black Clover Fans Are Blown Away by Episode 119

Well over a year ago, fans were not sure if Black Clover was going to make it. The anime hit a rough patch at the start, but it has since made the comeback of a lifetime. These days, Black Clover is one of the most popular anime series in Japan, and its most recent episode has fans losing their minds online.

If you head to Twitter, you will see people talking about the latest episode of Black Clover. The anime put out episode 119 today, and the release brought a major battle to a close. Fans were eager to see how the Reincarnation arc would see the World Demon out, and it did not disappoint.

As you can see in the slides below, fans around the world are singing the praises of Black Clover. The anime had big shoes to fill given how well episode 118 did with fans, and audiences agree 119 did not shirk its responsibilities. They got some truly cinematic shots in this episode, and fans are loving how far Asta went to defeat the World Demon.

With a long future ahead of Black Clover, the conversation has already started about its status. Shonen anime are known to have a Big 3 dominating at any one time. For many, My Hero Academia is on that list with Demon Slayer a close second. As One Piece ascends to a legendary rank, it could be Black Clover that fills in its third spot, and episodes like these make such a move all the more likely.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

Goin’ Goku

Episode 119 ‘The Final Attack’ is Awesome. It’s fighting scenes are amazing. finally Asta surpass his limits. (Studio Pierrot)#BlackClover #BlackClover119 #anime2020 pic.twitter.com/N48O4OcjSX — Dibya Lochan Das (@DibyaLochanDa14) January 28, 2020

Sound the Alarm

In all 119 eps of black clover that had to be the hypest moment in the entire series — Sammy D (@SamitoFPS) January 28, 2020

All the Things

Black Clover 119 dropped and it was great! So many things happened!!! pic.twitter.com/5638HsxXGy — 👑King of Aeons (@Avostear) January 28, 2020

Finish Them!

Just watch Black Clover episode 119. Bruh I’ll fight anybody over this anime idgaf — Fłåšhÿ Šłåšh ⚡️⚔️ (@_imsomello) January 28, 2020

The Finish Line

Episode 119 was one rough final effort full push against the schedule, for this arc climax. But, the episode was still able to deliver on some great sakuga scenes as well as one great final cut by Sunagawa.#BlackClover #ブラッククローバー pic.twitter.com/mhGyCMEnxt — Tonatiú S. 🇧🇷 (@TonatiuSaraiva) January 28, 2020

Whaaaaat?

Holy shit episode 119 of Black Clover was incredible. Can’t believe they ended it like that. #BlackClover119 pic.twitter.com/R0iTwj6Vek — Brendan Hall (@StoneyRocket315) January 28, 2020

Bless

NAHH LISTEN, I REFUSE TO BELIEVE THAT NEW BLACK CLOVER IS AN EPISODE. SHIT FELT MORE LIKE A MOVIE QUALITY THE WHOLE FRICKIN TIME. Def big props and thank you @Isuta_meister also the co. Really really loving it and hyped for 119!! God Bless 🙏😭 #BlackClover #BlackClover118 #BC118 pic.twitter.com/n7qlYVsLDx — 人 (mark) (@MARKFUU_) January 21, 2020

Keep on Screaming