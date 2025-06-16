7 Best Black Clover Moments to Prove We Need a Season 5 ASAP

The Black Clover manga is closer to its grand finale than ever, with the final arc dropping some of the most incredible plot twists in the series to date. The manga began serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2015, and Pierrot released the anime adaptation in 2017. Pierrot didn’t go for the usual 12 or 24 episode format that’s been adopted as their trend in recent years. Instead, Black Clover aired as a weekly series, amassing 170 episodes before entering an extended hiatus in 2021. The anime almost outpaced the source material, prompting Studio Pierrot to wait for more chapters in the manga. After more than four years, the manga has enough content for a hypothetical Season 5, but the anime has yet to make its announcement.

Warning: Black Clover Spoilers Ahead!

Instead, the studio released a non-canon Netflix film in 2023, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King. The previous season concluded during the prologue of the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc, and we have yet to see the action in the anime version. Both the Spade Kingdom Raid and the Final Arcs are considered the best among the series, packed with intense fights and emotional moments. These seven scenes listed below are more than enough reasons to keep anticipating the anime announcement that will happen eventually.

Nacht’s Backstory Hits Hard Because of His Indifference Towards Life (Chapter 285)

Shueisha

As the Vice Captain of the Black Bulls, Nacht was introduced fairly late in the story, but it was timed perfectly considering his importance in the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc. During the raid, he was up against Lilith and Nahamah, two high-ranking devils. Despite all his power, Nacht was at a clear disadvantage against them. During the battle, he realizes he doesn’t care if he dies, highlighting how indifferent he feels towards life. His backstory begins right at the moment where we see his twin brother and Yami, who used to be on the same squad.

While Morgen was a respected Magic Knight, his family was researching devils and their magic. When things took a turn for the worse, Morgen chose to sacrifice himself to save Nacht, despite the latter’s atrocious deeds. Nacht has lived with that guilt ever since, which is why he believes that no matter what he does, nothing will erase his past crimes. His backstory provides an in-depth knowledge of his character while also highlighting how he’s simply living to erase the devils’ existence. His indifference towards life stems from the tragic loss of his brother, since he believes Morgen deserved to live more than he.

Magna Finally Proves Himself By Defeating Dante (Chapter 293)

Shueisha

Magna is one of the core members of the Black Bulls. Even as a commoner, he had unique skills, but he always found himself lacking. Compared to him, Luck, another commoner who joined the Magic Knights, was his rival, who constantly gave him motivation to surpass his limits. Magna faced several setbacks along the way, including being rejected from joining the Royal Knights. Even so, he kept training and improving his skills. Before the Spade Kingdom Raid, all Magic Knights underwent rigorous training for months, but Magna had something special planned for himself.

He and Zora interrupt Dante’s fight with Jack the Ripper. A brief flashback features how Magna and Zora spent months researching a way to defeat the Dark Triad. Magna came up with a “Soul Chain Death Match” that allows him to equalize the mana between himself and his opponent, making them share the same amount of magic power. Thanks to Dante underestimating him, the two kept fighting until they were both drained of magic. Magna then lands a punch, knocking Dante and claiming the victory.

Noelle and Nozel Free Acier’s Soul From Megicula (Chapter 303)

Shueisha

The only member of the Silva family who knew the truth behind Aceir’s death was Nozel, who thought the best way to keep Noelle safe was to make her stay away from the battlefield. However, contrary to his wishes, Noelle became a powerful Magic Knight, resembling their mother more than he realized. When the truth about Acier’s death came to light, Noelle swore to avenge her mother and kill Megicula. They also had to defeat the devil before the curse on Lolopechka took effect.

Megicula uses curses for her own amusement and to enhance her power by stealing life force from those she curses. After her death, Acier never found peace since the devil bound her soul to the mortal realm. Noelle managed to defeat Vanica, Megicula’s host, but she never expected the devil will show herself in her true form. Nozel arrives in the nick of time, and both siblings join hands to crush their enemy. When the devil is defeated, Acier’s soul is freed from Malevolent Femcation as she briefly hugs Nozel and Noelle, telling them that they have grown strong before finding peace.

Yuno Taps Into His True Potential While Fighting Zeno (Chapter 308)

Shueisha

As someone with exceptional abilities since childhood, Yuno has always been the Golden Boy of the series. He steadily climbed the ladder of success before becoming the Vice Captain of the Golden Dawn. However, no one would’ve expected that there was still a way for him to become way stronger than he already was. While Yuno’s fight against Zeno in the Golden Dawn headquarters ended in a crushing defeat, he turned the tables in the second fight. Despite help from Langris and Finral, Yuno was still powerless against the devil host. That is, until he manifested his second grimoire, one that gave him the power of Star Magic.

Yuno’s Wind Magic and his four-leaf clover grimoire are inherited from his soul parents, Licht, the leader of the elves, and Tetia, the sister of the First Wizard King. However, he is also the Prince and the only heir to the throne of the Spade Kingdom. The royal family of the Kingdom was known for possessing unique magic before the Dark Triad destroyed them. His mother has Moon Magic, while his father was gifted in Sun Magic. As a result, Yuno was born with a special power that gave him an upper hand in the fight. Once he manifested the second grimoire, victory was almost too easy for him.

Asta Saves Yami and William With His New Ability (Chapter 316)

Shueisha

Unlike Yuno, Asta’s road to success has been a rocky one, perhaps the most difficult out of any mage since he never had any magic to begin with. However, thanks to his hard work and Liebe’s support, he proved himself worthy of being a Magic Knight. A major reason behind the Spade Kingdom Raid was to rescue Yami and William. Finding the two was a much easier task than actually rescuing them. They were trapped within a tomb, which was part of the ritual to connect the underworld to the human world, using them as conduits for the Tree of Qliphoth. The Dark Triad wants to use the Captains’ magic to open a gate to the underworld and release the devils.

Cutting down the gigantic tree required immense power, but the biggest challenge was not harming Yami and William in the process. Asta uses a new skill, Demon Slasher: Infinite Slash Equinox, which allows him to cut down his opponents without harming anyone else. He frees Yami and William without giving them a scratch, a nearly impossible task. This power also resonates with Asta’s character, as a savior instead of a destroyer.

Black Clover’s Final Arc Begins With the Biggest Plot Twist Ever (Chapter 331)

Shueisha

Tabata dropped the biggest plot twist in the series before going on a long hiatus. After the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc, peace returned to the kingdom, and a year and three months passed by without any incident. No one could’ve figured out the lingering threat in the kingdom, and the one they needed to be wary of was the Wizard King himself. Right after the raid in the Spade Kingdom was over, Lucius, Julius’ twin brother, took over his body. He also makes himself the host of the devil Astaroth, one of the three highest-ranking devils in the underworld.

He plans to kill and recreate everyone and rule over them all as the Final Wizard King. Right after Asta is promoted to a Senior Magic Knight First Class, Lucius shows himself in front of everyone, plunging the kingdom into another chaos. The Final Arc is the most brutal one in the series so far, all because of one extremely overpowered villain whom no one stood a chance against.

Asta Entrusts Yuno With His Demon Dweller Sword (Chapter 380)

Shueisha

Asta and Yuno are easily the best duo in the series. As rivals who grew up together, they know each other’s strengths and weaknesses and also motivate each other to further exceed their limits. Their team-up has always been hyped in the series, and the final arc can’t leave it out. The duo joins forces against Lucius, the final villain in the series. They initially manage to overpower him, but didn’t expect the devil host had one trick up his sleeve. After Lucius reveals his true form and the fact that he has linked himself to all the Grimoire Towers, he strikes down Asta in one blow.

Unable to get up and fight alongside Yuno, Asta entrusts Yuno with his Anti-Magic Sword, the one that belonged to Yuno’s soul father, Licht. With his Wind Blade in one hand and the Demon-Dweller Sword in another, the Magic Knight is ready to take on the villain all by himself. The Spring 2025 chapter ends on a major cliffhanger, leading towards one of the best fights in the series.