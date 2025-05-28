Black Clover: Can Yuno Use Asta’s Anti-Magic?

The Black Clover manga is currently in its final stretch as Asta and Yuno once again join hands to defeat a common enemy. Ever since the final arc began, the Magic Knights have barely been able to catch a break after Lucius Zogratis’ appearance. The intense fight at the Spade Kingdom should’ve been the end of the devils’ terror in the Clover Kingdom, but no one would have expected that Julius’ body would be overtaken by Lucisu, his twin brother and the eldest Zogratis sibling. Julius and Lucius are two separate souls born in the same body, with Julius being the dominant one for over 44 years. That is, until Lucius, the host of the devil Astaroth, took over completely.

Julius’ current condition remains unknown since he is unable to fight back and is letting Lucius commit all kinds of atrocities with his magic. Asta and Yuno are easily the best duo in the series, and they often team up against powerful enemies. Even in the final arc, they finally managed to overpower the villain before the latter unveiled his true form. Not only that, but Lucius has linked himself to all the Grimoire Towers, meaning he can use the abilities of deceased wizards and every skill they accumulated when they were alive. In front of such an overwhelming force, Asta, who is already struck down by Lucius, has no choice but to entrust Yuno with his powers. But beyond Asta empowering the Black Bulls’ abilities with his own, can a conventional mage really use Anti-Magic?

Yuno Can Use Anti-Magic in Black Clover, But a Major Question Remains

During the Dungeon Exploration Arc, Asta acquired the ancient Demon-Dweller Sword that was later revealed to be a weapon of Licht, the leader of the elves. When Julius held the sword, he realized that not only is the sword heavy, but his magic is being sucked out. The sword can only be used by someone like Asta, who has no magic. However, in Chapter 380, Yuno isn’t simply able to wield the sword, but his new transformation suggests he is using both magic and Anti-Magic together. The sword belonged to his soul father, and with Asta’s trust, he may have gotten a temporary power-up.

However, the only explanation behind Yuno being able to use Anti-Magic is the special ability of the Demon-Dweller Sword. It is able to connect the wielder to their allies and draw their powers over a large distance to help the wielder. So far, Asta has been on the receiving end of this ability, but what if he can also share his Anti-Magic in a similar way? The manga will return in Summer 2025 and might answer our questions. The exact release date is still unknown, but we should be able to get an update in June 2025.