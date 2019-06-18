Funimation Announces Black Clover Season 1 Digital Sale

Funimation has been busy these last couple of weeks with E3 and Anime Expo on the docket. Still, the licensor is finding ways to keep fans engaged with all its favorite series. Right now, it is Black Clover taking in all the heat from Funimation, and fans are the ones who will benefit from the spotlight.

After all, the anime did just go on sale, and the digital offer is hard to beat.

Over on Twitter, Funimation confirmed it has put part of season one on sale for fans. For this week only, Black Clover will have its iTunes digital version of season one, part four on sale for just $4.99.

Happy Monday! Black Clover Season 1 Part 4 is ONLY $4.99 on iTunes this week! 😎 https://t.co/Cr35hSLDqr pic.twitter.com/GW4zcAih8O — Funimation (@FUNimation) June 17, 2019

This means fans will be able to pluck up 10 full episodes of Black Clover just $5. Fans can see what kind of a steal this is when you realize other parts of season one retail for about $20. Now, fans can add to their digital anime collection without breaking the bank, and Black Clover is an anime well-worth paying attention to.

After all, Black Clover stands as one of anime’s most popular shonen series currently. A few months back, a brand-new report from Japan went out detailing how big the magical anime has become. TV Tokyo, the network which broadcasts the show, confirmed Black Clover is its fourth highest-grossing anime series right now. These figures have Black Clover competing head-on with series like Naruto and Boruto, so now is as good of a time as any to catch up on Black Clover if you’ve not started!

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.