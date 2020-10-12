Black Clover Reveals How Asta Truly Feels About His Devil

✖

Black Clover's newest chapter has finally given us our first look at the true form of Asta's Devil, and it revealed Asta's surprising reaction to seeing his Devil in the flesh for the first time. With the Clover kingdom readying for battle against the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad to save Yami and Vangeance from being sacrificed in a devil summoning ritual, Asta is now training to become the kingdom's ultimate weapon by figuring out a way to master his Devil powers thanks to the Black Bulls Vice Captain's forbidden spell training.

The newest chapter of the series has officially brought Asta's Devil to the real world as part of the forbidden Devil-Binding Ritual, a technique Nacht says that will help Asta form an official contract with his Devil and use its power at will. In order to do this, however, Asta has to defeat his Devil and is forced to fight it head on.

But upon seeing his Devil, Asta isn't exactly keen on fighting right away. He reveals that there's been something he has been wanting to tell his Devil, and it's actually that he wanted to thank him. He thanks his Devil for giving him the power to fight this far into the series, and even has no qualms with the Devil recently taking his right arm in the fight against Dante.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Hilariously, Asta then points out that his Devil is actually short just like him. Seeing his Devil in the flesh reminds him of their first meeting, and he actually gets mad at his Devil for making himself look much larger and even calling him a "shrimp" when the two of them are actually the same size.

The Devil-Binding Ritual will complicate things further, however, because Asta doesn't want to fight his Devil and feels that his Devil carries no ill will toward him either. Now that this is the only way to form a contract between the two, perhaps Asta will soon find a way to somehow forget the fight and form an official contract with his Devil some other way.

But what do you think? How do you feel seeing Asta's Devil in action in the series for the first real time? Did you expect to see Asta react to his Devil in such a way? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!