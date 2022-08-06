Black Clover Cliffhanger Reunites Asta With a Traitor

Warning! Massive spoilers for Black Clover's final arc to follow! Yuki Tabata's original manga series is now kicking its final arc into high gear following a hiatus for the past few months, and the first chapter of this new era has set Asta up for a surprising and unexpected "reunion"! Things got pretty wild during the fights against the devils in the Spade Kingdom, but fans were left on one of the hugest cliffhangers in the series yet as it was revealed that a Zogratis sibling has actually been hiding within the Clover Kingdom all this time underneath everyone's noses.

The final chapter of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc had revealed that the Wizard King Julius Novachrono has actually been the fourth Zogratis sibling, Lucius, all this time. It was teased that Julius himself somehow had no idea about this other entity (who is also tied to the devil of time, Astaroth) within himself, but it seems like Lucius will be making his move soon as the final moments of the newest chapter sees him approaching Asta for a "reunion" that the young knight might not be fully prepared for mentally or physically.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 332 of Black Clover takes place 15 months following the fights against the Dark Triad, and reveals that the Clover Kingdom is still in a period of recovery from going through two massive battles back to back. It's also revealed that the search for a new Wizard King is already on (which some of the Captains already being recommended for the position), but both the Clover and Heart Kingdoms have yet to relax as they are monitoring any more signs of devil activity considering how unprepared they were for the last slate of attacks.

But things are about to get much worse as while they had been looking for Julius, Lucius had found them instead. Following Asta's final confession to Sister Lily to prove that he's been growing up all these years, Lucius arrives on the scene. Clapping for the occasion, Lucius says, "Congratulations. You've arrived. This is your final destination." It seems that now the Zogratis sibling will be making his move from here on out, and that means the grand finale is truly in motion from here as Asta takes on his biggest challenge yet.

What do you think will come of Asta's first meeting with Lucius? What do you think it means for Julius heading into the grand finale? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!